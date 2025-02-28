The Vancouver Canucks continue to struggle when it comes to putting together consistent performances. They've fallen well short of the 2023-24 squad that convincingly won the Pacific Division and also advanced to Game 7 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

Only a single point out of fifth place in the division this season, the Flames have already had to deal with considerable in-house drama, the height of which took place thanks to a rift between star forwards J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin has already acted to remedy that situation, trading Miller to the New York Rangers despite public rebuttals of the rumors from both players. And while Pettersson is still tied to the Canucks for several more years, what are the chances that they could also move on from him before his no-trade clause kicks in?

Pettersson has not been performing like a player who was paid $92.8 million over eight seasons (cap hit of $11.6 million) this campaign, having only scored 11 goals with 24 assists. Right now, he's on pace to reach only 49 points in 74 games played, which would be the lowest output of his NHL career over a full 82-game schedule.

Making an appearance on the Donnie & Dhali show on Tuesday, former NHL general manager and current analyst Craig Button took Pettersson to task for failing to live up to the lofty standards of his contract.

“Not moving his feet, he's not challenging opponents, and he's not looking to be a difference maker – he's playing tentatively and playing on the outside. You're paying $11.6 million, and I will say this to anybody that wants to go, ‘OK, you want to look at the metrics,' and make excuses for that guy,” Button said. “Good. Make excuses for a guy being paid $11.6 million that's being asked to do everything and to be a difference maker.

“He's not doing everything, and he's not a difference maker. That's a big problem,” Button continued. “And Rick Tocchet – I think he's being really gentle with him. I think Rick Tocchet is trying to protect Elias Pettersson. And you have to understand some players are more sensitive, I get that. I'm not saying come down hard on him. But bottom line, I don't see a difference maker….he's holding the Vancouver Canucks back.”

But should the Canucks consider making a second blockbuster deal in as many months, this time involving Pettersson?

Why the Vancouver Canucks shouldn't trade Elias Pettersson

Right now, Petterson's trade value has plummeted to a career-low thanks to his eyebrow-raising drop in production.

However, Petterson has also demonstrated to the Canucks that he's capable of far more than what he's shown this season. He's just two years removed from a 102-point performance, having scored 39 goals to go with 63 assists. In 2023-24, he scored 34 goals with 55 assists for 89 points, a slight drop-off but still very strong numbers.

Unless Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford were to decide to go full scorched earth mode and enter a rebuild, Pettersson should stick around as one of the building blocks they surround talent with in order to try and make a climb back into the upper echelons of the NHL.