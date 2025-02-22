Now that the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament has concluded, the Vancouver Canucks have welcomed back Elias Pettersson and Kevin Lankinen, both of whom were participants for Team Sweden and Team Finland, respectively.

Unfortunately, they've announced a discouraging health update on Pettersson; he's not expected to be able to play in Saturday's Canucks game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Additionally, captain Quinn Hughes is also expected to be absent.

Pettersson has played in 49 games for the Canucks this season, scoring 11 goals with 23 assists along with a -3 rating.

The Canucks recently traded J.T. Miller after a reported rift with Elias Pettersson

Following a reported rift between Pettersson and now-former teammate J.T. Miller, the Canucks traded Miller to the New York Rangers in a blockbuster trade. Despite the denials of both players that there was an issue between them, Canucks team president Jim Rutherford stated otherwise in a public statement shortly before the trade.

And after Miller was officially sent to New York, Pettersson wished him well.

“Big blow, we lost JT. It just happened when we got to the rink. We just tried to give a good (effort) and I think we did. Just couldn't get the puck in the net. We lose a skillful, power forward. I mean, his play, it speaks for itself. All we can do now is look forward and wish him the best,” said Pettersson.

Meanwhile, coach Tocchet spoke glowingly about Miller's time in Vancouver.

“Millsy's played great hockey for the Canucks and myself. Obviously, heart and soul guy. I think he's going to do well over there… I love Millsy. Like I said, he played his a** for me. There's things that happen behind the scenes — they happen. Sure, you get emotional. Millsy was a hell of a player for us,” the Vancouver head coach said.

With a record of 26-18-11, the Canucks are in fourth place in the Pacific Division.