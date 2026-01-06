As Kyle Tucker looks for his next MLB home in free agency, the star outfielder has been connected to many of the top teams in the league. But now, a pair of NL West hopefuls have joined the Tucker sweepstakes.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants have both shown interest in Tucker, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Still, they'll have to fight off strong competition and be prepared to pay up to actually sign the outfielder.

“Tucker, who turns 29 on Jan. 17, is believed to be seeking a long-term deal worth at least $300 million – possibly as much as $400 million – as he takes his first swing at free agency,” Feinsand wrote.

“That potential price tag has limited Tucker’s market to a finite number of teams, with the Yankees, Mets, Diamondbacks, Giants and Dodgers joining the Blue Jays as clubs that have been connected to him,” he continued. “Yet while we’ve heard of potential interest from those teams, there hasn’t been much substantial movement by any of them to actually get a deal done.”

The Diamondbacks have been no strangers to free agency splashes, signing Corbin Burnes to a $210 million contract an offseason prior. The Giants have been trying to land their premier free agents but have been able to lure in players such as Willy Adames and Jung Hoo Lee.

Adding Tucker to the mix would only make the Diamondbacks or Giants more serious of a contender. During his lone season with the Chicago Cubs, the outfielder hit .266 with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs. He has hit .273 over his eight-year career with 147 home runs, 490 RBIs and 119 stolen bases. Furthermore, Tucker has been named to the All-Star Game for four-straight seasons.

As one of the top free agents remaining, Tucker's name will continue to pop up in trade rumors until he is signed. When he does, it wouldn't be shocking to see him wear a Diamondbacks or Giants jersey.