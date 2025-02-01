The Vancouver Canucks swung a JT Miller trade before their loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday. However, they were not done with their wheeling and dealing. Shortly after the loss to the Stars, Vancouver made another move. The Canucks traded for Marcus Pettersson in a massive deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins. As the dust begins to settle, it's time to hand out trade grades to Vancouver and Pittsburgh.

Full trade

The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O'Connor from the Pittsburgh Penguins. In exchange, the Penguins acquired forwards Danton Heinen and Melvin Fernstrom, defenseman Vincent Desharnais, and a conditional 2025 first-round pick originally owned by the New York Rangers.

The Canucks originally acquired the first-round pick in the JT Miller trade. The pick is top-13 protected. If it does not convert in 2025, it becomes an unprotected 2026 first-round pick.

Penguins trade Marcus Pettersson

The Penguins have improved as of late since a horrific start to the season. However, trading Marcus Pettersson was always on the cards. The team did not give him a contract extension over the summer, prioritizing Sidney Crosby. An extension was not reached during the season, and since he's a pending free agent, it makes sense for Pittsburgh to move on.

The two roster players the Penguins picked up aren't anything special. Desharnais was one of the better defensive third-pairing defensemen in the NHL during his time with the Edmonton Oilers. But his fit with the Vancouver Canucks did not work out. He could rebound with the Penguins, but even if he does, he's a depth option.

Danton Heinen signed with the Canucks over the summer, as well. Heinen returns to the Penguins after two seasons away. He scored 18 goals at one point with Pittsburgh — a career-high. He does well to replace the bottom six minutes lost by Drew O'Connor's inclusion in this trade.

The principal parts of this trade for Pittsburgh are the first-round pick and Fernstrom. New York's first-round pick is a very valuable asset. The Penguins could certainly trade it themselves this season if they so desire. If not, they could very well hope it doesn't convert until 2026. The 2026 NHL Draft is loaded, and this pick could be high in the first round.

Fernstrom is a third-round pick from the 2024 NHL Draft. He currently plays with Örebro HK in the Swedish Hockey League. He showed a ton of offensive flair in his draft year, scoring 31 goals and 65 points in Sweden's junior league. This season, Fernstrom is playing regularly in the SHL against grown men. He could be a potential middle-six forward option if he can play with more compete and effort.

The Penguins do well here even if the short-term impact isn't spectacular. Pittsburgh receives a young player with upside and a rather valuable first-round selection. Not bad at all for a player who was about to walk for nothing in the summer.

Canucks trade for Marcus Pettersson

The Canucks certainly know when to strike while the iron is hot. Hours after sending JT Miller to the New York Rangers, they address one of their biggest needs. Vancouver needed depth on the left side of their blueline. Marcus Pettersson was a logical fit for the Canucks throughout this process.

Pettersson is not a superstar by any means. He is a fine offensive talent, though his offense is more complimentary in nature. He shines as a defensive option, though he has struggled in his own end at times this season. Overall, though, he is a fantastic second-pairing defenseman who can move to the first pairing in a pinch.

O'Connor is a bottom-six option who scored 16 goals last season for the Penguins. However, he is on track for less than 10 goals this year. Still, he plays with an edge, is willing to block shots, and he can kill penalties. He has a place on the bottom six without a doubt.

Both of these players have a role to play on the Canucks. However, the issue is the cost paid. Sending a prospect with a bit of upside out in this deal is one thing. Moving a first-round pick to do so is another.

The Canucks likely believed the first-round pick wouldn't convert this season. This is a fair belief to hold. The Rangers are not too far outside the Stanley Cup Playoff race and JT Miller makes them a better team. In saying this, the pick still had a ton of value. Trading it for a second-pairing defensemen who is a free agent in a few months is a massive risk to make.

This could all be quieted if the Canucks end the season hoisting the Stanley Cup. Pettersson certainly improves their chances at competing for hockey's ultimate prize. But much like Miller with the Rangers, Pettersson is not the solution to all the team's problems.

Grades and final thoughts

The Penguins receive a higher grade than the Canucks for the Marcus Pettersson trade. Pittsburgh received intriguing future assets and two serviceable players for a player who was likely to walk in NHL Free Agency. Vancouver, meanwhile, addressed one of their biggest needs but paid quite the price to do so.

Pittsburgh Penguins grade: A-

Vancouver Canucks grade: B