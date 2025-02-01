The New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks have talked about a JT Miller trade for a while now. At one point, a deal seemed close to fruition. It fell apart at the time, but it seems as if this is going to be different. It appears the saga is finally over between New York and Vancouver.

The Canucks have asked Miller to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Rangers, according to TSN's Darren Dreger. Dreger later noted Miller has already left the American Airlines Center where Vancouver was set to face the Dallas Stars. He will be traded to the Rangers.

The trade has not been made official at this time. However, it looks as if the full trade details are now known. The Rangers are acquiring Miller as well as defenseman Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington. In return, the Canucks are acquiring forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini, and a top-13 protected 2025 first-round pick.

Miller returns to the Rangers after beginning his career with the franchise. He played in New York until the 2017-18 campaign when he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His stay in Florida was short-lived as he eventually joined the Vancouver Canucks ahead of the 2019-20 season.

This trade involving JT Miller comes after reported issues with Elias Pettersson were made public. The nature of the issues has not been reported on to this point. However, the issues have begun impacting the Vancouver locker room, as Canucks executive Jim Rutherford admitted in a recent interview.

The Rangers have fallen off after a hot start to the season. New York is 24-22-4 on the season, placing them sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They are in playoff contention but are firmly behind the eight ball in a tightly contested East Wild Card race.

The Canucks, meanwhile, are 23-17-10, which is good for fifth in the Pacific Division. Vancouver is a more immediate playoff challenger, as they trail the Calgary Flames by one point in the Wild Card race. Perhaps separating two feuding teammates can held the Canucks find another gear on the ice ahead of the trade deadline.