The New England Patriots had a chance to clinch the AFC East this week, but a few variables had to happen. The first thing was that they needed to take care of business against the New York Jets, and they did so, winning 42-10. The next step was hoping that the Buffalo Bills would lose against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the Patriots were heading back home on the bus, they were watching the Bills and Eagles game, as it came down to a final possession, and Josh Allen couldn't complete the pass for the successful 2-point conversion.

When the Patriots got off the bus, they were welcomed with AFC Champion gear and took a team picture as part of the celebration.

The Patriots found out they won the AFC East on the bus ride to Foxboro, after they had flown back to Providence, and the Bills lost to the Eagles:

Head coach Mike Vrabel even gave a small speech.

“April 7, we said three things,” Vrabel said. “Win the division, host home playoff games, compete for championships. So we got the first one taken care of. This season is far from being over. We can celebrate this and enjoy this. It's far from being over. Congratulations. All the credit goes to you guys.”

The Patriots have been one of the best teams in the league this season, and it all started when Vrabel was hired as the head coach during the offseason. It's obvious that there was a major culture shift when he arrived, and the players bought into his system.

It transferred over to the field, and both sides of the ball have been at the top of their game all season. Drake Maye is having a MVP type season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he were in those conversations when the season ends. On defense, they're getting to the quarterback while also making things hard for opposing receivers.

If the Patriots can continue this in the postseason, they could find themselves in the Super Bowl.