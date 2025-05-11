The Vegas Golden Knights were lucky to squeak out a win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 after the injury to Mark Stone. Stone missed the final 47 minutes of the game after colliding with Corey Perry, and there wasn't much of an update from Bruce Cassidy about his captain's status.

“The potential loss of Stone can't be overstated,” Jesse Granger reported via The Athletic. “Cassidy didn't provide an update beyond saying he wouldn't rule him out for Monday's Game 4 and that they'll see how Stone feels in the morning.”

The Golden Knights managed to win on a Leon Draisaitl own goal with 0.4 seconds remaining in the third period. Reilly Smith got credit for the goal, as he was the one who threw the desperation heave at the net. Instead of allowing the puck to slide through the crease, Draisaitl tried to make a play, and it cost them.

It was an unlucky break for the Oilers, but it won't take away too much of their confidence. They had all the momentum after Connor McDavid tied the game with three minutes remaining and looked poised to win in overtime. Edmonton still has a 2-1 series lead and is confident in its abilities, especially with Stone out of the lineup.

Mark Stone's bad injury luck continues

Stone is valuable in the lineup, but staying on the ice has been a problem. This season, he played only 66 games out of 82, his highest total since 2019-20. One thing Stone has been able to do is be available for the Golden Knights in the postseason, but that is now in jeopardy.

Stone goes against everything that the NHL now stands for. He is one of the slower players in the league, but he somehow plays big minutes against the league's best as a two-way forward. He can also put himself in a position to generate points, and everyone loves to play on his line.

Look no further than his role at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He played on a line with McDavid, the fastest player in the world, and was able to be a valuable contributor. People wondered whether Jon Cooper should try someone faster, but Stone came through when it mattered most in the championship game.

He has done it for his entire career, and if he misses any time for Vegas, it could be an unfixable hole in their lineup.