The Vegas Golden Knights will continue to miss the services on the ice of one of their best players, with center Tomas Hertl reportedly expected to miss at least another week due to an upper-body injury.

Vegas head coach Bruce Cassidy provided the said update on the 31-year-old Hertl on Monday but didn't disclose much beyond that.

“That’s all I know,” Cassidy said (h/t Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal). “We’ll do our best to have an update after that.”

Hertl has missed three games since suffering a shoulder injury during Vegas' 4-2 win at home over the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 23. However, the Golden Knights continue to have success on the ice even without the talented forward.

They have gone 3-0 during Hertl's absence and are on a six-game win streak following a 3-1 win on the road last Saturday against the Nashville Predators. Vegas has outscored opponents, 13-5, and posted a 101.0 5-on-5 PDO over that three-game span.

With just nine more games left on their schedule in the 2024-25 NHL regular season, the Golden Knights are in a good position to secure the Pacific Division title, though, they still need more wins and points if they are to catch the Winnipeg Jets for the best record in the Western Conference.

Hertl could help Vegas on that end, but his health remains a question mark. So far this season, Hertl leads the Golden Knights with 31 goals (tied with Pavel Dorofeyev) to go with 28 assists for 59 points — third overall among Vegas players.

Vegas has tried to fill Hertl's absence on the second line with Nicolas Roy alongside Brandon Saad and Dorofeyev. Roy, however, has zero points to show in the last three games.

“I think we’ve had chances so far. We just haven’t buried them,” Roy said (via Webster). “You get three, four grade-A’s per game, eventually you’re going to have one go in. I think we’re getting used to playing with each other right now, and we’re playing pretty good.”

Looking ahead, the Golden Knights will try to sustain their hot form and win another game without Hertl when they go up against the Edmonton Oilers this Tuesday evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.