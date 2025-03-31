ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the Pacific Division face off as the Vegas Golde Knights host the Edmonton Oilers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Oilers come into the game at 42-26-5 on the year, which is good for third in the Pacific Division. In their last game, they faced the Calgary Flames. The Flames struck first on a goal from Yegor Sharangovich. Still, in the second period, Viktor Arvidsson tied the game. In the third, Brayden Pachal scored to give the Flames back the lead. Leon Draisaitl scored his 50th goal of the year to tie the game, and then Draisaitl would win the game in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are 45-20-8 on the year, which si good for the top spot in the Pacific Division. Further, the Golden Knights have now won six straight games. Last time out, they faced the Nashville Predators. After a scoreless first period, Ryan O'Reilly scored in the second to make it 1-0. Jack Eichel would tie the game in the period though. In the third, Reilly Smith and Brett Howden would both score, and the Golden Knights would win the game 3-1.

Here are the Oilers-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Golden Knights Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +140

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Oilers vs Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

With Connor McDavid out of the line up, it is Leon Draisaitl leading the top line for the Oilers. He leads the team in both goals and points this year, coming into the game with 51 goals and 53 assits on the year. He is joined on the top line by Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson. Podkolzin has seven goals and 15 assists this year, while Arvidsson has 11 goals and 12 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins leads the second line for the Oilers. He is fourth on the team in points coming into the game with 20 goals and 28 assists. He is joined on the line by Zach Hyman. Hyamn is fifth on the team in points coming in with 27 goals and 17 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Jeff Skinner, who comes into the game with 14 goals and 11 assists this year.

Calvin Pickard is expected to be in goal for the Edmonton Oilers in this one. He is 18-8-1 on the year with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He was 6-2-1 in March, with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in that time.

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights top line is led by Jack Eichel. Eichel leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 27 goals and 66 assists this year. Further, he has five goals and 29 assists on the power play. Mark Stone joins Eichel on the top line and is second on the team in points, coming in with 19 goals and 47 assists this year, good for 66 points. He has five goals and 20 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev comes in with 20 goals and 27 assists this year.

With Tomas Hertl out of the lineup, it is Pavel Dorofeyev leading the second line. He comes in with 31 goals and 16 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Nicholas Roy. Roy comes in with 11 goals and 15 assists this year. Finally, Shea Theodore has been solid from the blue line. He comes in with seven goals and 44 assists this year.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Vegas Golden Knights in this one. He is 29-11-5 on the year with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He was 8-1-1 in March, with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. Further, he has two shutouts in March.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One major reason is Adin Hill. Adin Hill has two shutouts in his last ten games, and four other games allowing two or fewer goals. Meanwhile, Edmonton has been up and down as of late. In their last ten games, they have scored 31 goals, slightly below their season average. Further, 12 of those goals were scored between two games. Vegas is fifth in the NHL in goals against this year, while giving up just 11 goals in the last six games. Take the Golden Knights in this one.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (-170)