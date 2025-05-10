The Vegas Golden Knights are in a big hole after losing each of the first two games of their second-round series at home against the Edmonton Oilers. After a disheartening loss in Game 1, Vegas staged an epic comeback from two goals down to force overtime in Game 2 before Leon Draisaitl buried the game-winner to give the reigning Western Conference champs the commanding lead.

Vegas dominated the third period and the start of overtime against an Oilers squad that seemed to be running low on steam a little bit before the game flipped on its head. Knights forward Nicolas Roy was given a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking Trent Fredric in the face.

Fortunately for the Golden Knights, Roy won't miss any games as a result of the penalty. He was fined, but not suspended, after a player safety hearing on Friday.

“Vegas’ Nicolas Roy has been fined $7,812.50, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for cross-checking Edmonton’s Trent Frederic,” NHL Player Safety reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The Oilers didn't capitalize on the five-minute power play, but Edmonton used that momentum as a springboard and Connor McDavid found Draisaitl for the game-winner just a few minutes later. After the game ended, all eyes turned to Roy's status moving forward in the series.

Vegas will be thrilled to hear this news ahead of Saturday night's Game 3 up in Edmonton, as the Golden Knights are essentially facing a must-win situation. They will need all of the bodies that they can get in order to chip away at the Oilers lead and try to get back into this thing.

In order to come back, Vegas is going to have to win at least two games on the road out of the next three in Games 3, 4 and 6. However, that will be a difficult task against an explosive Oilers squad that went 3-0 in front of their raucous home crowd in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings.