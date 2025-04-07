ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the best in the Western Conference face off as the Vegas Golden Knights face the Colorado Avalanche. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Vegas Golden Knights are 47-22-8 on the year, which is the top spot in the Central Division, and has the Golden Knights looking to make a Stanley Cup run. In their last game, they faced the Vancouver Canucks. Nils Hoglander scored first to give the Canucks the lead, but Ivan Barbashev and Nicholas Roy would both score for Vegas to give them the 2-1 lead heading into the second period. In the second period, Aatu Raty scored to tie the game. Still, in the third, Victor Olofsson scored and Vegas would win the game 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche come into the game at 47-27-4 on the year, which is good for third place in the Central Divison, and will put the Avalanche in a position to make a Stanley Cup run. In their last game, they faced the St. Louis Blues. The Blues scored on goals from Zack Bolduc and Jake Neighbours to open the game. In the second period, Pavel Buchnevich and Bolduc would make it 4-0, but the Avalanche would get two goals back. In the third, Nathan MacKinnon would make it a one-goal game, but Robert Thomas would score an empty net goal. With nine seconds left, Sam Malinski scored, but it was not enough as the Avalanche lost 5-4.

Here are the Golden Knights-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Avalanche Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +106

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+186)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs Avalanche

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights top line is led by Jack Eichel. Eichel leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 27 goals and 66 assists this year. Further, he has five goals and 29 assists on the power play. Mark Stone joins Eichel on the top line and is second on the team in points, coming in with 19 goals and 48 assists this year, good for 67 points. He has five goals and 20 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev comes in with 21 goals and 27 assists this year.

Pavel Dorofeyev is leading the second line with Tomas Hertl still out of the lineup. He comes in with 33 goals and 17 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Nicholas Roy. Roy comes in with 13 goals and 15 assists this year. Finally, Shea Theodore has been solid from the blue line. He comes in with seven goals and 47 assists.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Vegas Golden Knights in this one. He is 30-13-5 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five games but hasn't given up more than three goals in any of them.

Why the Avalanche Will Cover the Spread/Win

Nathan MacKinnon leads the way for the Colorado Avalanche. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. MacKinnon comes in with 32 goals and 83 assists, good for 115 points. He also has nine goals and 28 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Jonathan Drouin and Arturri Lehkonen. Drouin comes in with 11 goals and 26 assists this year in his 43 games. Finally, Lehkonen is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 27 goals and 17 assists this year.

Cale Makar has also been solid for the Avalanche this year. He is second on the team in points, playing from the blue line. Makar has 30 goals and 61 assists this year. Further, he has 12 goals and 23 assists on the power play this season. Meanwhile, Devon Toews has also been solid from the blue line. He has nine goals and 34 assists on the year.

MacKenzie Blackwood is expected to be in goal for the Avalanche in this one. He is 28-19-6 overall this year, with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five games, with a shutout and three games giving up two or fewer goals.

Final Golden Knights-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Colorado Avalanche come in as favorites in this NHL game. Still the Golden Knights have been the better team as of late. They have won eight of their last ten games, and have scored 36 goals in the process. Meanwhile, the Avalanche are 11th in the NHL in goals against. Still, Adin Hill has been the better goaltender, and the Golden Knights have the deeper lineup. They get the win here.

Final Golden Knights-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (+106)