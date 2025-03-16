Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin is inching closer to breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL goals record. Ovechkin posted his 887th career goal Saturday against the San Jose Sharks. The Capitals defeated the Sharks, 5-1.

Ovechkin now just needs eight goals to break Gretzky's record of 894 goals. The Capitals star loves seeing fans get interested in the chase.

“It’s great. Lots of people are now watching and lots of attention. It's a great feeling,” Ovechkin said, per NHL.com.

Washington is now 44-15-8 after the dominating victory over the Sharks. Ovechkin loved seeing his team skate with energy.

“I think we had a pretty good start, all four lines rolling. Holding the puck, making smart decisions,” Ovechkin added.

The Capitals have won six of their last 10 contests. Ovechkin is likely to reach Gretzky's record before the campaign is over, but nothing is given.

Washington's captain added an assist in the team's win over the Sharks.

“Second period, I thought we got pushed a little bit. Started to get a little careless in the second,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “The first period, we knew in this building, we needed to have a fast start, and that's exactly what we did.”

Tom Wilson also posted two assists for Washington.

Can the Capitals win another Stanley Cup this season?

Ovechkin is truly going to be remembered as one of the greatest NHL players ever. Like Gretzky, he's a Stanley Cup champion who has dominated the ice with his offense.

The question remains if Ovechkin can win a second Stanley Cup. Washington is doing what it can this season to get there, with a first place spot in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division. The Caps lead the way in the East with 96 points.

Washington is winning due its incredible balance. The Capitals are +69 in goal differential this season, which will help the team in its postseason run. Washington's scored 244 goals, while allowing only 175.

This season, Ovechkin has posted 55 points. That includes 34 goals. His plus-minus is through the roof at +19, which is the best he's done in that category since 2016. Just last year, the winger was -22 in plus-minus.

While Gretzky and Ovechkin will get a lot of comparisons, Gretzky does have four Stanley Cups. Ovechkin would have to win three more in his late career to tie that mark. It won't be easy to do. In fact, it is likely impossible.

The Capitals next play the Detroit Red Wings at home Tuesday.