The Washington Capitals are Stanley Cup contenders in 2025, and Alex Ovechkin is a major reason why. The future Hall of Fame winger has spent most of this season chasing Wayne Gretzky's all-time career goal-scoring record. On Friday, he drew within two goals of the record. And he made NHL history in the process.

Ovechkin and the Capitals were putting pressure on the Chicago Blackhawks in the offensive zone. The puck went below the goal line and behind the net. Ovechkin parked himself in the low slot and received a nice pass. His shot hit Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight, bounced up behind him, and fell into the back of the net.

TWO GOALS LEFT 😱 ALEX OVECHKIN IS CLOSER TO THE ALL-TIME GOALS RECORD!! pic.twitter.com/c9MwapMse3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

This gave Ovechkin 40 goals on the 2024-25 season. As mentioned, this leaves him one goal away from tying Gretzy's career goals record. And it made him the second-oldest player in NHL history to score 40 goals in a single season, according to Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli.

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin can focus on Wayne Gretzky chase

Ovechkin has had to balance his chase of Gretzky and his team's playoff ambitions for the 2025 postseason. However, he now has the ability to focus on the record at this time. The Capitals have already clinched a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ovechkin is certainly a major reason for Washington's success. In saying this, there are other players who have come alive for this team. Dylan Strome has established himself as a top-six playmaker this season. Moreover, young stars such as Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas have had a major impact.

Alex Ovechkin has one Stanley Cup to his name already. And he has already built a Hall of Fame resume. Perhaps he will cap off a record-breaking season by winning another Stanley Cup in late June.