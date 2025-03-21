The Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night in D.C. Alex Ovechkin opened the scoring in the first period with his 35th goal of the season and 888th career tally. It moves him closer to Wayne Gretzky's record of 894, so he needs seven goals to break the record. It comes with another prize for Ovechkin and the Capitals as well, as the team clinched the playoffs with the win.

Third straight win ✅

First to 100 points ✅

First to clinch a playoff spot ✅

The Capitals are on a HEATER 🔥

The Capitals barely squeaked into the playoffs last year and were unceremoniously swept by the New York Rangers. But an active offseason and great goaltending from Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren have them in first place in the East. Ovechkin missed a month of the season with a broken leg but has hit the ground running in the second half. Now, goal number 895 is coming soon.

“Again a big goal at a big time,” Lindgren told reporters, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. “Credit to Ovi: another big goal and another goal off the mark.”

Ovechkin spoke like a guy who has scored 888 times in his life, “It was a great play. Take it and move on.”

The Capitals have been one of the most surprising teams in the NHL this season. With the playoffs secured, it's full steam ahead to 894.

The Capitals schedule as Alex Ovechkin heads toward the record

The Capitals play the defending champion Florida Panthers at home on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. A weekend home game against a great opponent should be a full house regardless. But as the fans look to celebrate the team's great season and catch goal 889, it is a hot ticket. Then, Washington goes on the road for a pair of games.

The games against the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild will be great tests for the Capitals and their playoff ability. Those are two of the top teams in the Western Conference and Washington is holding down the top seed in the East. Because no one expected Washington to be this high in the standings, they must prove it.

Then the Capitals come home and the chase will be reaching the apex. On March 30, they host the Sabres. Ovechkin will likely be at 890 by then and Buffalo will be playing out the string. The Caps play a lot of national television games in April, including on the road against the Islanders on April 6. His current pace puts goal 895 at that game.