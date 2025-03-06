Every goal that Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin scores is hugely meaningful on the ice — but it's going to mean even more off of it as he continues to chase Wayne Gretzky's all-time record.

The Great Eight, along with the Hockey Fights Cancer and the V Foundation, “launched an initiative to raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer research in connection with his pursuit of the NHL career goal-scoring record,” the team announced on Wednesday.

As part of the initiative, Ovechkin will donate an amount equal to his total for every goal he scores during the remainder of his career, per NHL.com's Christopher Detwiler.

“Throughout my NHL career, I have met many brave kids battling cancer, and I feel it’s important to do what I can to help save more lives from this horrible disease,” Ovechkin said in the official statement. “I want to thank the V Foundation for all their hard work, and I look forward to using my platform and doing anything I can to help further the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer's mission.”

Ovechkin entered Wednesday night's game against the New York Rangers just 11 goals away from passing Gretzky's record mark of 894 goals. And after scoring the tying tally in a 3-2 victory at Madison Square Garden, the chase is now down to single digits.

The star Russian has now scored 885 career NHL goals. Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Capitals, is set to match that, doubling the total amount, per Detwiler.

That adds up to $19,580 when he reaches 895 and continues for as long as the 39-year-old decides to play.

Alex Ovechkin making a huge impact on and off the ice

“The whole thing, everything that's happening right now with the organization, with the ‘GR8 Chase,' everybody has heard about it, right,” Ovechkin said on Wednesday. “So I think it's very important for us (to use that) to help kids, help people who have cancer to fight for it. It's a cause that's very important.”

It's an incredible initiative for Ovechkin to be joining, and one of the league's most respected players will be even more revered after the decision.

“Alex Ovechkin’s summit to greatness on the ice has been a thrill for all hockey fans, and his commitment to funding innovative pediatric cancer research will make a lifesaving impact for years to come,” said Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. “We are thrilled to have Alex on our team. We look forward to celebrating his accomplishments and celebrating advancements in cancer research together.”

With 20 games left in the 2024-25 regular-season, the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals are continuing to vye for the President's Trophy. And Ovechkin has been a massive part of that quest.

Nobody is counting The Great Eight out from scoring 10 goals over his last 20 games, and every tilt Washington plays the rest of the way should be appointment viewing for hockey fans.

The Caps are back in action against the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena on Friday night as the thrilling ‘GR8 Chase' continues.