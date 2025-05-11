Sometimes, a team doesn't have good vibes against a particular team or in a specific setting, and that's what is going on with the Washington Capitals in their second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals and Hurricanes haven't met in the playoffs since 2019, but a disturbing trend is beginning to form for the team. For some reason, PNC Arena has been a house of horrors for Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

“Capitals are 0-4 in their history in playoff games in Carolina, getting outscored 16-3,” Tom Gulitti analyzed on social media. “Different teams (2019 and 2025), so this one just needs to figure out how to win a playoff game in that building Monday.”

Ovechkin and the rest of his teammates failed to reach the scoresheet on Saturday night. The Hurricanes dominated the Capitals from start to finish, earning a 4-0 victory. It'll take a much better effort up and down the lineup to crack Carolina in Game 4, as Rod Brind'Amour's home-ice advantage gives him a clear upper hand against Spencer Carbery.

Under Brind'Amour, the Hurricanes play great defense, and when his teams get the last change with home ice, it's a whole different style of hockey. The Hurricanes are 4-0 at home in this year's playoffs, winning by a combined score of 16-5. When Carolina is at home, Washington isn't the only team with trouble beating them.

What can the Capitals do better?

Washington needs their best players to start stepping up, or they are in danger of a quick exit. The Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed lost its home-ice advantage with tonight's loss, but stealing a win on the road in Game 4 can regain that advantage heading back to Washington for Game 5.

Pierre Luc-Dubois hasn't had a point yet this series, which is a massive reason they are behind. He was also held to just two assists in the five-game win over the Montreal Canadiens, which could quickly turn sour for a player with a prior history of wearing out his welcome.

Dylan Strome had two goals and seven assists in the first round, but has just one assist through the three games. The Capitals need him to turn it on to get players like Ovechkin going, but the Hurricanes' defense affects him. Carbery has two days to figure out how to get his team back into this series.