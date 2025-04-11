The Washington Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 in a shootout on Friday. It was their first game since Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record. The organization gave him gifts for breaking what was once seen as an unbreakable record. After the goal on Sunday, Wayne Gretzky said the Los Angeles Kings gave him a Rolls-Royce. Did the Capitals get Ovechkin anything similar?

“Ovechkin and his family then were presented with a series of gifts, including an engraved gold stick commemorating breaking the goal record and a 6-foot sculptural painting of a puck with his image on it,” ESPN reported.

Ovechkin also got a painting from the NHL that featured images of him and Gretzky. So, no fancy car but some nice gifts for Ovechkin after breaking an incredible record. There is one present that the Capitals cannot get their captain that would tie this season up perfectly.

The Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018, the franchise's only title. Now, they have the best record in the Eastern Conference again and could make a deep playoff run. Ovechkin has dominated in the playoffs, but the spring has not been kind to the Nation's Capital in recent years.

The Capitals and Alex Ovechkin can have a great spring

The Capitals have not won a playoff series since winning Game 5 against the Golden Knights in 2018. Five first-round exits and a year with no playoffs in 2022-23 have followed their triumph. But this year, Ovechkin is healthy, and their goaltending has been dominant this season. Is that a recipe to get them the Stanley Cup?

The Capitals will likely face the Montreal Canadiens in the first round. On paper, that should be a favorable matchup for the division winners. But many fans will have nightmares of Jaroslav Halak stoning the Caps after they won the President's Trophy in 2010. With Sam Montembeault and Lukas Dobes playing well this season, there could be a repeat.

But the reality is that the Capitals should roll past the Habs for a matchup with either the Carolina Hurricanes or New Jersey Devils. That is where the sledding would get tough, but the Capitals have split the season series against both teams. Ovechkin will be the key to getting through the playoffs. If he is healthy and scoring, it will be nearly impossible to beat them four times in seven games.

Ovechkin goes for 896 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.