The Washington Capitals' offense has dried up. After scoring 18 goals in a five-game Round 1 win over the Montreal Canadiens, the Caps have managed just four in three games against the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2.

Now down 2-1 in their Eastern Conference second-round series, Washington badly needs a win on the road in Game 4. They could also use more contributions from Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome; the two have combined for just one assist in the series.

“In these games, you have one game where you make a difference offensively and it could be the difference in the series,” head coach Spencer Carbery said ahead of Monday's crucial tilt, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen.

The bench boss continued: “That's the mindset those guys need to have and will have is you can change a series in one game. A huge offensive it's not going to happen every game in the playoffs. So, for Alex and Dylan, that's what they're trying to do, have a positive impact offensively 5-on-5, how can we maybe create one or two goals, and then a step before that is how do we create more O-zone time, a couple of chances, a couple shot attempt. That's what they're focused on.”

Carolina has done a terrific job limiting Washington's top players, and Frederik Andersen has been a wall between the pipes. If the top line of Strome, Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas can't get going in Game 4, the Capitals could be headed back to the nation's capital on the brink of elimination.

“I think overall just [Ovechkin's] line, and Strome plays a big part in that, it's tough because they're a line that relies a lot on entries and creating off of entries,” Carbery said. “You're just not going to get very many of those against the Carolina Hurricanes with their gap control and the length and size of their defensemen.”

Capitals directed just 21 shots on Frederik Andersen in Game 3

The Caps had no trouble scoring goals in the regular season, finishing second league-wide with 3.49 goals per game. But the Hurricanes' excellent defense and top-ranked penalty kill has stymied Washington time and time again in the series.

Carbery's team is running out of time to find a way to consistently put the puck past Andersen, who is leading the playoffs with a sparkling 1.32 goals-against average and .940 save percentage.

Logan Thompson has also been solid at his end of the rink, allowing just seven goals in three games. But he's been outduelled by Andersen, and can't afford to give up four goals like he did in Game 3.

All it takes is one win and the Capitals will have home-ice advantage back. But if they can't find a victory in Raleigh, they'll be staring down the barrel of a 3-1 series deficit heading back to Washington.

Puck is set to drop on Game 4 between the Metropolitan Division rivals just past 7:00 p.m. from the Lenovo Center on Monday night.