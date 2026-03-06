The G League has become a bit of proving ground for NBA veterans to try and make a return to the league, and the latest to do so is former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz who recently inked a contract with the Toronto Raptors’ affiliate, the 905 Raptors, as per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.

Markelle Fultz has not played in the NBA this season after appearing in a handful of games with the Sacramento Kings last year, and he will now attempt a comeback with the Raptors’ G League squad. Grange suggests that the Raptors could eventually take a look at Fultz for their 15th roster spot when they can sign someone after March 15.

Fultz was the top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. Once thought to be a potential franchise cornerstone during ‘The Process’ years, injuries derailed Fultz‘s NBA career. He spent two seasons with the 76ers, appearing in a total of only 33 games due to injury issues.

He was eventually traded to the Orlando Magic. After a promising first season with the Magic where he appeared in 72 games and put up 12.1 points, Fultz suffered another injury that cut his second year with the team short. He would play three more seasons after that with the Magic before entering unrestricted free agency after the 2023-24 season.

After he was signed by the Kings last year, he appeared in 21 games at a little over eight minutes per game. He averaged 2.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 41.8 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.