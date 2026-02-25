Paul Skenes is prepared to carry a heavy load for Team USA at the upcoming World Baseball Classic. In an article written by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, he reported that Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal plans to make only one start in the tournament, while the Pittsburgh Pirates’ reigning 2025 NL Cy Young award winner expects to take the ball twice if the United States advances out of pool play. Rosenthal also noted the following from Skenes regarding the upcoming international tournament, underscoring his commitment to Team USA.

“We win, we go as far as we should, I’ll pitch again in the tournament.”