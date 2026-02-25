Tuesday night wasn't just about the Chicago Bulls taking on the Charlotte Hornets. It marked the official return of Coby White after being traded from Chicago to the Charlotte Hornets.

During a timeout in the first quarter, the Bulls flashed on the Jumbotron screen a video tribute to White. It highlighted his journey from North Carolina in 2019 to becoming a fan favorite in Chicago.

The Bulls pay tribute to Coby White in his first game back in Chicago as part of Charlotte @ClutchPoints pic.twitter.com/5HLxIaEllp — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) February 25, 2026

As expected, the fans at the United Center gave White loud applause, per @M4VERICK_CARTER on X, formerly Twitter.

Bulls in-game tribute to Coby White pic.twitter.com/MKCsv4IBZY — M4VERICK (@M4VERICK_CARTER) February 25, 2026

Additionally, players on both sides clapped for him as he waved to the fans. Going into Tuesday, the Bulls are trying to break a nine-game losing streak. They are 24-34 and haven't won a game throughout the month. Meanwhile, the Hornets are 27-31 and have won 7 of their last 10 games.

Before Tuesday, there were questions about whether White would play, considering he was coming off a calf injury. He hadn't played a game with the Hornets until Chicago.

In 29 games with the Bulls, White averaged 18.6 points and 4.7 assists per game. White was in the last year of his three-year $36 million contract he signed with Chicago back in 2023.

Altogether, White built a reputation as an effective scorer and playmaker in Chicago. During his rookie season, White made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. He also became the fastest player in franchise history to score 500 career 3-pointers in 237 games.

In March 2025, he was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month. That same month, White won two Player of the Week honors. Overall, White scored 6,945 points with Chicago.