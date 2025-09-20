The Washington Capitals have been one of the most successful teams of the 21st century. Their 2018 Stanley Cup title was the culmination of a 13-year-long quest for playoff success. From Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, and Nicklas Backstrom winning the Cup with the Capitals to pre-Ovechkin greats, the Capitals' Top 10 list is a star-studded group.

#1: Alex Ovechkin

Considered one of the greatest NHL players of all time Alex Ovechkin is easily the greatest Capitals player ever. He is the franchise leader in games played, goals, points, power-play goals, even-strength goals, game-winning goals, hat tricks, playoff games, playoff goals, and playoff points. He also is second in career assists and just 36 assists from the franchise record.

Ovechkin set the NHL record for career goals, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's record in April and is just three goals away from 900. In the final year of his contract, Ovechkin might be motivated to play beyond that to go for 1,000 career goals, which would be an insane total. Ovechkin is also the all-time leader in power-play goals. He is a 12-time All-Star, nine-time winner of the Rocket Richard Trophy for most goals scored, three-time Most Valuable Player, and a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

#2: Peter Bondra

Before there was Alex Ovechkin, there was Peter Bondra. His 472 goals rank second in franchise history, and he was a key piece of the 1997 team that won Washington's first conference championship. He scored 12 points in 17 games in the playoffs after leading the team with 52 goals in the regular season.

Bondra's number is not retired, and he never won a major award. He was a goal scorer at the end of the Gretzky and Lemieux era, meaning his numbers pale in comparison to those two greats. Before Ovechkin, he was the greatest Capital ever.

#3: Nicklas Backstrom

Every great goal scorer needs a great passer. Nicklas Backstrom was one of the best passers of his generation. The center on Ovechkin's line, he holds the franchise record with 762 assists and sits second in points with 1033. He was still at the top of his game for the 2018 Cup run, with 18 assists and 23 points in 20 games.

While he was not the mega-star that Ovechkin is, Backstrom was just as important to the Capitals' success. While he never won a major award, he should be a Hall of Famer and have his number 19 retired when the time comes. Backstrom hasn't officially retired, but he is playing professionally in his home country of Sweden.

#4: John Carlson

The first defenseman on the list, John Carlson has played more games than any defenseman in Capitals' history. He has spent all 16 years of his career with Washington. He is signed through 2026. Carlson became only the third player in franchise history to play 1,000 games with the Capitals in 2024.

He is a two-time All-Star and once a Norris Trophy finalist. Carlson continues to be an important part of the Capitals blue line, playing over 23 minutes a night at 35 years old last year. He will now be tasked with continuing to develop young star Jakob Chychrun into a better defender, who had a career-high +/- last year of 17 in his first season with the Capitals.

#5: Mike Gartner

Mike Gartner spent the first 10 years of his NHL career with the Washington Capitals. His arrival in 1979 meant the upstart Capitals finally had a star. He scored 35 goals in each of his nine full seasons in Washington and added 26 goals in 56 games before he was traded in 1989.

While Gartner never won a major award, he was named to the Hall of Fame and the NHL's 100th Anniversary team honoring the top 100 players ever. His number 11 is retired by the Washington Capitals.

#6: Alexander Semin

On the great Capitals teams of the 2000s, Alexander Semin provided a secondary goal-scoring threat that made them nearly unstoppable. He scored 197 goals in Washington, good enough for sixth on the franchise leaderboard. He only played 496 games for the Capitals, and no one could confuse him with the other Alexander, but his impact is undeniable.

Semin has no major awards, is not in the Hall of Fame, and will likely not have his jersey retired by the Capitals. He was a star that shined very brightly but not for very long.

#7: Rod Langway

The second defenseman on the list, the Secretary of Defense Rod Langway provided the first great defender in franchise history. He won the first award in Capitals history when he won the 1982-83 Norris Trophy for top defenseman. He spent the final 11 seasons of his career in Washington and only scored 25 goals.

Langway added a second Norris Trophy in 1983-84. He is a two-time All-Star, one in each of those seasons. He was a second-team All-Star the following year as well. Langway is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and has his number five retired by the Capitals.

#8: Dale Hunter

Dale Hunter is a former captain and head coach of the Capitals. His only franchise record is in penalty minutes, in 2003, and his reputation backs that up. Known as a tough guy, he was not asked to score or make offensive plays, but to protect the stars and win fights.

Hunter was the coach for just one season, bringing the Capitals to the playoffs before deciding to return to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. His name is most synonymous with his illegal hit on Pierre Turgeon in the 1993 playoffs which got him suspended for 21 games. Number 32 is retired in his honor in Washington.

#9: Olaf Kolzig

The Capitals' Top 10 list ends with two goalies. The first is Olaf Kolzig. He was the goalie for 16 seasons in Washington and was a key part of the 1997 playoff run. He started all 21 games of that run and put up a ridiculous .941 save percentage in those games.

Kolzig was the Vezina Trophy winner and an All-Star in 1999-00. He won an amazing 41 of his 73 starts that season and the Capitals won their division. While he had better seasons statistically, that one sticks out as his most impressive. He is the only goalie in franchise history with 300 wins.

#10: Braden Holtby

The final member of the Capitals' Top 10 list is the goalie who brought them their Stanley Cup. Braden Holtby made the iconic save in Game 2 of the 2018 Final that propelled the Capitals to their championship. He was just as great in the regular season as well with two seasons where he led the league in wins.

Holtby won the Vezina Trophy for top goaltender in 2016 and was an All-Star the same season. He was a Second Team All-Star the following year. His 282 wins rank second in franchise history, and he has the most playoff starts and wins in Capitals history.