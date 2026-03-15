The Washington Capitals are in the middle of a playoff push and are bringing in a massive reinforcement. Just after trading franchise legend John Carlson, Washington has signed their top prospect to man the blue line. With Boston University's season over, the Capitals have signed Cole Hutson to an entry-level contract, per ESPN's Kevin Weekes.

“Per sources, I’m told the Capitals are signing D Cole Hutson to a contract,” Weekes reported.

Later on, the Capitals announced it themselves.

Hut-Hut-HutSIGNED The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Cole Hutson to a three-year entry-level contract beginning this season. Hutson’s contract will carry an average annual value of $975,000.#ALLCAPS | @Shift4 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 15, 2026

Article Continues Below

Hutson, the brother of 2025 Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson, was drafted by the Capitals in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Terriers, tallying 80 points in 74 games, and played for Team USA at the World Junior Championship twice. His 11 points were vital to the Americans' triumph in the 2025 tournament.

Hutson has high expectations coming out of college, largely because of his brother's performance. After a similarly splendid career on Commonwealth Ave, Lane made his debut at 19 years old. He picked up two assists in two games in the 2023-24 season, but it was the following season that made him a household name. Hutson won the Calder Trophy as the Rookie of the Year with 60 assists in 2024-25.

The Capitals have done a great job infusing their prospect pool with talent while pushing for a championship with Alex Ovechkin. As the superstar's career winds down, Washington is already putting new players in positions to succeed in the NHL. Ryan Leonard, who played NCAA hockey at Boston College, has 35 points in 61 games as a rookie this season.

This was not a successful season for the Terriers, finishing 17-17-2 and losing to UConn in the Hockey East quarterfinals. That will not be enough to get them into the 16-team NCAA tournament, so Hutson is going pro. Some of his teammates may follow him, namely, top forward Cole Eiserman, a New York Islanders draft pick.