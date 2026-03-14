The Washington Capitals are fighting an uphill battle to return to the playoffs this season. A year ago, the Caps were the most successful regular-season team in the Eastern Conference and were the easy winners of the Metropolitan Division. It has been a different story this season as they are on the outside of the playoff structure as they compete in the home stretch of their season. As the Caps continue to fight for respectability, they continue to look to Alex Ovechkin for goals and leadership.

Alex Ovechkin is still playing hockey because he loves to be around the boys 😆 Watch the Bruins vs. the Capitals NOW on ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/HBfuU281A1 — ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2026

The NHL's all-time leading scorer may no longer show off his dangerous scoring ability the way that he did in his prime seasons, but the 40-year-old has scored 24 goals and is tied with defenseman Jakob Chychrun as the team's leading scorer with 51 points.

The Capitals were featured Saturday in a nationally televised game against the Boston Bruins, and Ovechkin explained that he is still motivated to play, score goals and help his team win games. “Atmosphere and hanging out with the boys,” Ovechkin said. “Obviously, I still love playing hockey.”

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Ovechkin has been in the league for 21 seasons, all of them with the Capitals. He was the No. 1 selection in the 2004 NHL draft and he made his debut in the 2005-06 season.

Ovechkin became the leading goal scorer in NHL history last season when he passed Wayne Gretzky and he has now scored 921 goals and 1,674 points in 1559 games.

He has not revealed whether he will be returning for a 22nd season with the Capitals and he is not likely to make any announcement until after the season is completed.