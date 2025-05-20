After winning the Presidents' Trophy, the Winnipeg Jets have been eliminated by the Dallas Stars after a six-game series. The Jets now turn their focus towards the offseason. We now look at three potential trade targets for the Jets this offseason.

The Winnipeg Jets have some clear offseason needs. They need offensive depth. Of the top five point-producing players on the Jets, three of them played on the top line. Further, one of them was second-line player Nikolaj Ehlers, who is an unrestricted free agent. One of the top-line players is Gabriel Vilardi, who is a restricted free agent. The Jets could also look to bolster their blue line. While Neal Pionk and Dylan DeMelo will be returning, a third rotation defender is still needed. Finally, the Jets could look to help Connor Hellebuyck. He has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL, but with his recent playoff struggles, a strong backup goaltender could improve the Jets this year.

The Jets are also in a solid position in regards to the salary cap. According to CapWages, the Jets are projected to have $25.68 million in cap space this year. Not only will that help the Jets bring back potential free agents, but could also help them in trade negotiations.

The Jets add a top-six forward

The Jets will be in the market for a second-line center this year. Mark Scheifele is firmly planted as the top center on the team, but even if Nikolaj Ehlers returns, this still leaves a hole in the second line at the center position. Cole Perfetti has played in the center position in the past, but has been playing primarily at wing on the second line. Meanwhile, it was Valdislav Namestnikov who was the primary center on the second line. He had just 11 goals with 27 assists this year.

Ryan O'Reilly has seen his name floated in trade rumors this past season. He would be a solid fit for the Jets for a few reasons. First, the Predators had a massively disappointing season. They expected to take a step forward this past year, but instead, took one back. This could lead to a rebuild for the Predators. Second, O'Reilly has been consistently productive. He has scored 50 or more points in 11 of his last 12 seasons. The one season in which he missed, he scored 30 points while playing just 43 games for two teams.

O'Reilly also brings Stanley Cup experience. O'Reilly was a part of the 2019 St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup team. That year, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs' MVP. Finally, he is due just $4.5 million this upcoming season and would be under team control for two years. If the Jets could find a way to bring in O'Reilly, they could make a deeper run next year.

The Jets add defensive depth

The Jets have a solid top-three defense. It starts with the top pairing of Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo. Neal Pionk was solid in the second pairing this year and proved to be an offensive force as well. Still, Collin Miller has been in and out of the lineup with injury issues and is not a top-four defender. Meanwhile, Haydn Fleury was solid in the playoffs, but is an unrestricted free agent and may be better suited for a third-pair role.

This leaves an opening for a top-four defender. Rasmus Ristolainen has been connected to the Jets in the past. With the Flyers moving towards a rebuild after another rough season, moving a 30-year-old defenseman who is set to make $5.1 million this year could make a lot of sense. It would also help the Jets. The Jets were 13th on the penalty kill this past year, but that was one of the weakest spots of their overall game. Ristolainen is top quality penalty killer who could immediately improve that unit.

The Jets add a goalie

This past season, Connor Hellebuyck was first in goals-against average and second in save percentage. This is a year after he was fourth in goals against average and second in save percentage in 2023-23. Still, in the past two years, he has played in 123 games, the most of any goaltender in the NHL. He has also struggled in the postseason. His goals against average was over a goal higher per game in the playoffs this year than in the regular season. The Jets did move to Eric Comrie three times in the postseason, but he did not make a start.

The Jets could use a solid backup goaltender who could allow Hellebuyck to take more days off and come in during the playoffs if needed. With the Anaheim Ducks moving towards youth in net, John Gibson could be expendable. He has started 25 or more games in nine of the last ten years, and overall has a career .910 save percentage. Further, Gibson has post-season experience. He is 11-13 in the postseason with a .912 save percentage.