The Nashville Predators have been one of the biggest disappointments in the National Hockey League this season. They entered the campaign with bonafide Stanley Cup expectations thanks to the additions of Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei, and they also re-signed goaltender Juuse Saros to an eight-year contract extension.

However, the Predators have been among the worst out of all 32 teams and are on their way to missing the postseason. Their notable offseason additions have not resulted in the wins that general manager Barry Trotz was anticipating when he threw around a massive amount of money, and he's even hinted and starting a rebuilding process; though he later revised what he meant.

One player that could potentially find himself on the move before long is veteran forward Ryan O'Reilly, despite having another two seasons left on his current deal with a $4.5 million cap hit. Just about everything is going to be on the table for Trotz to consider, and dealing O'Reilly away in order to try and get younger and faster may be a possibility.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Predators have taken calls about the availability of O'Reilly, via The Hockey News.

“Ryan O'Reilly, when he signed with the Predators before last season, he signed a four-year deal. There was no protection in there. Trade, no-movement clause, nothing like that. There's been some speculation this year, and I think the Predators have been called about O'Reilly,” Friedman said. “The respect he has around the league is so high, people want to know if he could be available. Here's what I understand the Predators are telling teams: They're saying, ‘He may not have protection language in his contract, but he is being treated as if he has a no-move clause.'”

“I think the Predators' preference is to keep him because they want him to win, especially when they put the pieces back together at the end of this year, and also see him as a leader on and off the ice. However, they are going to at least consider [a trade] under two conditions. Number one, the offer has to be something that really excites them. It really has to be a great offer. And number two, it has to be something O'Reilly would agree to. And as far as I can tell at this point in time, I don't believe O'Reilly has indicated in any way, shape, or form that he is looking to move.”

In terms of what O'Reilly could potentially fetch in return for the Predators, a second-round draft selection along with a prospect would likely be attainable. He's also already been traded at the NHL Trade Deadline in his career, getting sent from the St. Louis Blues to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023; he helped the Leafs win their first postseason series since 2004 before signing a multi-year deal with the Predators later that offseason.

But what are some potential landing spots for O'Reilly?

1. First potential Ryan O'Reilly landing spot: Utah Hockey Club

A team that isn't that far off from taking the next step, O'Reilly would be easily absorbed by the Utah Hockey Club's current salary cap situation; they're projected to have an eyebrow-raising $25 million in salary cap space when the NHL Trade Deadline rolls around next month – and there's also the expectation that the cap number is going to rise.

Only a few points outside of the Wild Card picture in the Western Conference, O'Reilly's veteran presence on a young club that includes talents like Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther could go a long way in helping Utah establish themselves as regular postseason contenders in their new surroundings in Salt Lake City.

2. Second potential Ryan O'Reilly landing spot: St. Louis Blues

Okay, who in St. Louis wouldn't like to see the return of the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player in the 2019 postseason? It was O'Reilly who helped deliver the very first Stanley Cup championship in Blues history, and he was even later named the captain of the team following the departure of Alex Pietrangelo to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Blues have turned a new leaf with two new head coaches in as many years, and could stand for some additional veteran leadership as they try and right the ship and return to the postseason.

3. Third potential Ryan O'Reilly landing spot: Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers came within one game of winning the Stanley Cup last season, and they're hungry to prove that it wasn't a fluke run to within one game of their first championship since 1990.

Another veteran leader with championship experience, the Oilers would have to do some maneuvering in terms of their salary cap with less than $1 million available to them. But the chance to add a proven leader who has already reached the top of the mountain could prove too intriguing to pass up.