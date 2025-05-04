The Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues are getting ready to do battle in Game 7 of a very tight first round series. The two teams have gone back and forth, with both winning each of their three home games up to this point.

Thankfully, this series has been fairly quiet on the injury front, but there is one big-time player to keep an eye on coming into Game 7. Jets center Mark Scheifele, who was second on the team in points during the regular season, missed Winnipeg's Game 6 loss in St. Louis with an undisclosed injury. Here's what we know about the star center's status heading into a pivotal Game 7.

Mark Scheifele's injury status for Game 7 vs. Blues

Scheifele is a crucial part of this Jets offense that helped them win the Presidents' Trophy this season, so his injury looms over a Game 7 in the hours leading up to puck drop.

As late as Sunday morning, Scheifele's status was uncertain. He was officially listed as a game-time decision heading into Sunday night, per Darrin Bauming of NHL.com.

However, as game time approached, things started to look worse and worse for the Jets star. He did not skate with the Jets on the morning of the game, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Finally, Jets head coach Scott Arniel clarified the status of the highly-productive center. Scheifele is officially out and will not play as the Jets look to keep their season alive, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

During the regular season, Scheifele played in all 82 games for the Jets and amassed 87 points (39 goals, 48 assists). Without him on the ice, Winnipeg is missing one of his best goal-producers and will instead have to find other ways to affect Jordan Binnington and the rest of the Blues defense.

Perhaps the biggest story coming into Sunday night is the performance of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who has been pulled from three of the six games in this series. Without one of Winnipeg's best offensive weapons in the lineup, the pressure on Hellebuyck will be even higher in Game 7.

Jets injury report

C Mark Scheifele – Out (undisclosed)

Blues injury report

D Tyler Tucker – Day-to-day (lower body)

C Dylan Holloway – Out (lower body)