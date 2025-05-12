The nightmare that Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is living through continues without any relief in sight. Even though he is the likely Vezina Trophy winner and a candidate for the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP, Hellebuyck's play in postseason road games has been brutal.

Most consecutive road playoff games with 4+ goals against:

9- Greg Millen (1986-88)

8- Connor Hellebuyck (2023-25 via 5 in tonight’s Gm3 #NHLJets defeat)

7- Rejean Lemelin (1984-86)

6- Glenn Hall (1959-61)

6- Mike Liut (1980-81)

6- Steve Baker (1981)

6- Murray Bannerman (1985-86)

He is on a list with the most ignominious performances by goaltenders in Stanley Cup history. The Jets dropped Game 3 of their series with the Dallas Stars by a 5-2 margin and trail in the series by a 2-1 margin. The score was tied 2-2 after two periods at the American Airlines Center, but the Stars scored three third-period goals to win the game.

It was the eighth consecutive shaky road performance for Hellebuyck, and he is climbing a list that he would have liked to avoid under all circumstances. Hellebuyck has now been in net for eight consecutive road games where he has allowed four goals or more.

Former St. Louis Blues goaltender Greg Millen was in net for nine consecutive games in which he allowed four goals or more on the road between 1986 and 1988. Hellebuyck will presumably man the Jets' net when the Stars host Game 4 Tuesday night.

Jets protested Stars' go-ahead goal in third period

Alexander Petrovic scored the go-ahead goal for the Stars at the 3:51 mark of the third period and it was clearly controversial. Petrovic hit the puck with what appeared to be a kicking motion before it went in the net, and the goal was reviewed by officials and the NHL's situation room in Toronto.

After a lengthy review, it was labeled as a good goal because it was determined that Hellebuyck propelled the puck into the net himself.

Winnipeg head coach Scott Arniel believes the rule was not interpreted correctly. “The rule states that if the puck gets kicked, if it hits a body or a stick of anybody else other than the goaltender, it counts as a goal. It hit our goaltender’s stick and went in the net. That is no goal,” Arniel said, per the Associated Press. “So they said that Helly propelled the puck in, and I haven’t seen the word propelled in the rulebook.”

Shortly after the Stars went ahead, Mikko Rantanen added to the lead when he beat Hellebuyck with a shot to the top corner of the short side of the net. It appeared that Hellebuyck was out of position for that goal.

Rantanen continued with his dominant play in the postseason as he had a goal and two assists. He is the leading scorer in the postseason with 18 points and he has 14 points in his last 5 games.