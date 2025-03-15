The Winnipeg Jets are fighting the Washington Capitals for the best record in the NHL this season. The Jets have been on a roll since the start of the season with the best defense in the league and a boatload of clutch scoring.

The Jets also appear to be in full control of the Western Conference. They are in first place in the Central Division, with significant distance over the second-place Dallas Stars and they also have a considerable edge over the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

The priority for head coach Scott Arniel and his team is to go into the Stanley Cup Playoffs with full momentum and a healthy roster. There are no guarantees of either situation, and with 15 games to go in the regular season, the Jets have a significant injury situation.

Defenseman Neal Pionk has had an excellent season for the Jets, but he is out on a week to week basis after suffering an undisclosed injury. Insiders have called the injury a lower-body issue, but the Jets have not confirmed that.

Pionk has played in 66 games for the Jets. He has scored 9 goals and added 28 assists to rank second among Jets defensemen with 37 points. He has played an average of 22:09 per game and he has a plus-21 rating. The only Winnipeg defenseman playing more than Pionk is Josh Morrissey.

Jets have had balance and excellent goaltending

Arniel has a team that has demonstrated the ability to get the best of opponents as a result of multiple strengths. The Jets' most obvious edge is in goal, where Connor Hellebuyck appears to be on track to win the Vezina Award. Hellebuyck has a 38-9-3 record with a 1.80 goals against average and a .927 goals against average. The presence of Hellebuyck in the lineup is often a problem for opponents because they know he is not going to give up any easy goals.

The Jets have several excellent weapons on offense, as Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele are both dominant scorers. Connor has 35 goals and 49 assists for 84 points, while Scheifele has netted 35 goals and 40 assists.

Center Gabe Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers follow with 27 and 21 goals, respectively. Morrissey is the team's leading scorer from the blueline with 10 goals and 41 assists.

Pionk is the Jets' second-leading scorer among defenseman. He was acquired from the New York Rangers in the 2019 offseason. That deal saw the Jets send defenseman Jacob Trouba to the Rangers. Trouba was traded by the Rangers to the Anaheim Duck earlier this season.

Pionk has scored 36 goals and 178 assists during his 6 seasons with the Jets.