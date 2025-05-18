The Winnipeg Jets are fighting to keep their season alive in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars. A win forces a winner-take-all Game 7 back in Winnipeg, where the team has been dominant as of late. Winnipeg and Dallas are tied heading into the third period, but the Jets may need to proceed without defenseman Josh Morrissey.

Morrissey was battling for a puck in the second period. During this battle, Stars star Mikko Rantanen slipped and collided with Morrissey's leg. The Jets defenseman went down the tunnel following this collision, appearing to have difficulty putting weight on one of his legs. The Winnipeg star did not return to the bench for the third period.

The Jets and Stars battled back and forth in the third period. Both teams had their fair share of scoring chances in the final frame. However, neither side broke through. Winnipeg and Dallas went to overtime on Saturday night to settle this Game 6.

Josh Morrissey is an integral part of Jets' core

Related Winnipeg Jets NewsArticle continues below
Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) takes the ice to skate in warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Stars in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Jets’ Mark Scheifele scores emotional goal in 1st game after father’s passing
Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) skates against the St. Louis Blues during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center.
Jets’ Scott Arniel breaks silence on Mark Scheifele Game 6 status
Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) skates against the St. Louis Blues during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center.
Mark Scheifele’s father passes away before Jets’ Game 6 vs Stars
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) celebrates a goal scored by right wing Nino Niederreiter (not pictured) against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center
© Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Morrissey established himself as one of the better defensemen in the league back in 2022-23. The Winnipeg star can create offense better than most defensemen in the league. He also provides a ton of value for Winnipeg in the defensive zone.

Morrissey's injury is concerning all on its own. However, it's even more concerning given that this is not his first injury issue in the postseason. He suffered an injury in the first round against the St. Louis Blues. He played two minutes in Game 7 before leaving with an injury.

The Jets have a chance to advance to their first Western Conference Final since 2018. In saying this, they need to be firing at all cylinders to make it work. Morrissey is a vital part of the blueline. Hopefully, he can return to the ice without complications sooner rather than later.