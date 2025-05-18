The Winnipeg Jets are fighting to keep their season alive in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars. A win forces a winner-take-all Game 7 back in Winnipeg, where the team has been dominant as of late. Winnipeg and Dallas are tied heading into the third period, but the Jets may need to proceed without defenseman Josh Morrissey.

Morrissey was battling for a puck in the second period. During this battle, Stars star Mikko Rantanen slipped and collided with Morrissey's leg. The Jets defenseman went down the tunnel following this collision, appearing to have difficulty putting weight on one of his legs. The Winnipeg star did not return to the bench for the third period.

Josh Morrissey has gone down the tunnel after a scary play in the Jets end pic.twitter.com/Cqz3siCd4s — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Jets and Stars battled back and forth in the third period. Both teams had their fair share of scoring chances in the final frame. However, neither side broke through. Winnipeg and Dallas went to overtime on Saturday night to settle this Game 6.

Josh Morrissey is an integral part of Jets' core

Morrissey established himself as one of the better defensemen in the league back in 2022-23. The Winnipeg star can create offense better than most defensemen in the league. He also provides a ton of value for Winnipeg in the defensive zone.

Morrissey's injury is concerning all on its own. However, it's even more concerning given that this is not his first injury issue in the postseason. He suffered an injury in the first round against the St. Louis Blues. He played two minutes in Game 7 before leaving with an injury.

The Jets have a chance to advance to their first Western Conference Final since 2018. In saying this, they need to be firing at all cylinders to make it work. Morrissey is a vital part of the blueline. Hopefully, he can return to the ice without complications sooner rather than later.