The Winnipeg Jets are back at home after losing two games on the road against the St Louis Blues. Connor Hellebuyck struggled in those games, increasing the noise about his playoff performance. Even after a few shaky goals early, the focus quickly turned to the bench, where a key center was missing. Jets center Mark Scheifele is not on the bench while dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Jets coach Scott Arniel spoke with ESPN's Leah Hextall during a TV timeout and confirmed that this hit was the reason he was out. Scheifele took multiple shifts after the hit but did not return for the second period. Schenn was penalized for the hit, but Winnipeg did not score on the power play. Brandon Tanev and Schenn also picked up roughing penalties on the play for some post-whistle skirmishing.

The Jets came out with a massive second-period performance without their top center. Vladislav Namestikov took his shifts with Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi. Connor hit Namestikov for their second goal of the period to give the Jets a 4-2 lead. With Hellebuyck still struggling, these goals are massive.

As teams in the Eastern Conference move on, the top seeds in the West are struggling to put their series away. The Jets have not had the best version of Hellebuyck, and it has exposed their blue line and depth scoring. If they advance, they'd have to face the winner of the Stars and Avalanche, where both teams have looked sloppy at times.

If the Jets are missing Scheifele for any period of time, it will be even more difficult to beat the Blues. They played the first four games without Vilardi and split them. They need their top center and top-line winger together to be the best versions of themselves with their season on the line.