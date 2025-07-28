The Philadelphia Eagles are still flying high after their Super Bowl victory. Philadelphia will do everything in their power to return to the Super Bowl during the 2025 NFL season. It helps to have some of the NFL's best players on the roster.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is officially a member of the Madden NFL 26 99 overall club. But he is not the only Eagles player to receive that honor.

Barkley is joined by teammate Lane Johnson in the Madden NFL 26 99 overall club. EA Sports announced the complete list on Monday ahead of the game's release in a few weeks.

The following non-Eagles are also in the 99 overall club:

Bills QB Josh Allen

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Viking WR Justin Jefferson

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Browns EDGE Myles Garrett

Barkley's place on the list is not a surprise, especially after he logged 2,005 rushing yards in 2024.

Barkley will be the cover athlete for Madden NFL 26. He was announced as a member of the 99 overall club back in June, but the complete list was still unknown at the time.

Barkley is the first Eagles player in 20 years to receive a 99 overall rating. Past Eagles to receive that honor include kicker David Akers (2006) and safety Brian Dawkins (2004).

Lane Johnson is also deserving of praise here. Johnson is arguably the best right tackle in the NFL and is an important part of Philadelphia's ground-and-pound offense.

It is safe to say that the Eagles will be well represented in Madden NFL 26 when it releases in August.

Eagles' Saquon Barkley gives obvious answer about 2,000-yard repeat in 2025

Barkley came incredibly close to breaking Eric Dickerson's NFL single-season rushing record in 2024.

Barkley's 2005 rushing yards put him within 100 rushing yards of the title. The Eagles sat Barkley in Week 18 to keep him fresh for the playoffs, eliminating the possibility of breaking Dickerson's record.

Saquon gave an honest answer when asked about the possibility of repeating as a 2,000-yard rusher in 2025.

“It's only nine of us who have ever done it,” Barkley said. “The reason why it's hard to do it twice is because it's hard to do it the first time. For me, 2,000 yards isn't the goal. It's winning a Super Bowl and going out there to perform at a high level. I didn't come in with the mindset last year to run for 2,000 yards; it just happened. Just stay in the moment, take care of the little things, be consistent with our process, and be obsessive with our process.”

If Barkley does everything right this fall, 2,000 yards could be in the cards for him again.