The Winnipeg Jets could not contain Mikko Rantanen in Game 1 of their second-round series matchup in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Rantanen scored a hat trick for the Dallas Stars to help them claim a 3-2 victory. This is far from Rantanen's first game-breaking performance in these playoffs. And Mark Scheifele has to respect his game, even if he's the opponent in this series.

The Jets and Stars hit the ice for Game 2 on Friday night. Before then, Scheifele spoke with the media about this crucial contest. A loss for Winnipeg would put them in a 2-0 series hole when they hit the road for Dallas, Texas. They need a win while they have the crowd behind them. But Rantanen is going to make that difficult, as Scheifele alluded to.

“He's an absolutely fantastic player, big (6-foot-4, 215 pounds), strong and does a lot of really, really good things out there,” Scheifele said, via NHL.com's Tracey Myers. “He's an absolutely phenomenal player, and when you need to take away that time and space, it makes it harder, but obviously, he's a fantastic player. I've got to really watch out for him.”

Rantanen has had a massive impact for the Stars this postseason. As mentioned, his Game 1 hat trick is far from his only dominant performance. He also scored a hat trick in Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche, his former team, to eliminate them in round one. Entering Friday, the Stars forward has eight goals and 13 points in eight games.

The Jets have shown some resilience this postseason, however. Connor Hellebuyck has continued to struggle in the playoffs, as he has in previous postseasons. But Winnipeg has fought through those struggles. This was especially evident in their own first-round Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues. The Jets forced overtime with less than two seconds left before Adam Lowry won it in double overtime.

Winnipeg and Dallas are looking to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Winning Game 2 on Friday night is a massive step toward that goal. There is a lot on the line, and it will certainly be intriguing to see which team can execute their gameplan.