Doubt Connor Hellebuyck at your own risk, but it wouldn't be bizarre to question his playoff struggles despite what Scott Arniel said at the post-game press conference. Hellebuyck couldn't out-duel Alexandar Georgiev in last year's playoffs. Now, he is struggling again after getting taken out in back-to-back games. Jets fans have a right to worry, but Arniel revealed to reporters that Hellebuyck is still his guy.

“I'm 100 percent confident in Connor Hellebuyck,” Arniel said. “His resume speaks for itself. At the end of the day, we need to be better in front of him. We need to let him see some pucks. There were a couple there we didn't let him see. There's things that we have to do to help him. He knows he has to do things that help us. And that's how it's been all year long.”

It'd be difficult for Hellebuyck to perform worse than last year's postseason. However, he is currently on pace to finish with a lower save percentage. Hellbuyck has a .817 save percentage through four games and a 4.24 goals-against average.

Hellebuyck should run away with the Vezina Trophy voting this season, but it'll mean nothing if he flames out in the first round again.

Will Eric Comrie replace Connor Hellebuyck for Game 5?

Eric Comrie was a valuable player for the Jets this season. It isn't his fault that he plays behind one of the best in the world, as he'd receive more starts on almost every other team. The only thing the Jets care about is that Comrie shows up to play when he gets the call.

Hellebuyck could use a refresh, but it'd be tough to sit him for a game where, if you lose, your back is against the wall. Comrie's sample size in these playoffs isn't big enough to get an accurate read on his performance, and it wouldn't be an easy situation for him.

Comrie should get credit for his form this season. He finished with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage, which looks more than capable of starting in a pivotal playoff game. It would be a career-defining decision for Arniel to bench his Vezina goaltender, and it might be easier to roll him out there again and hope he figures it out.