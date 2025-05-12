The Winnipeg Jets lost to the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Sunday and trail their Stanley Cup Playoffs series 2-1. Stars defenseman Alex Petrovic scored the game-winning goal early in the second period, but not without controversy. After a lengthy review, the officials determined that Petrovic kicked the puck, but Connor Hellebuyck “propelled” the puck into the net. Jets coach Scott Arniel expressed his frustration with the call after the game.

Here’s what Scott Arniel had to say to reporters on scene about Dallas’ controversial third goal. “They said that (Hellebuyck) propelled the puck in. I haven’t seen the word ‘propel’ in the rule book.” Full quote 👇 🎥: #NHLJets pic.twitter.com/IsbJvpIa5K — Connor Hrabchak (@ConnorHrabchak1) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

When asked what the refs told him, Arniel said, “The puck was kicked, but [Hellebucyk] directed into the net. The rule states that if the puck gets kicked and it hits the body or stick of anyone else but the goaltender, then it's a goal. It hit our goaltender's stick and went in the net; that is no goal.”

The Jets coach did not take his foot off the gas in his presser. “They said that [Hellebuyck] ‘propelled the puck in.' I haven't seen the word ‘propel' in the rule book.”

Arniel argued the call to no avail after the ruling came down. The officials huddled around the scorer's table for a long time, waiting for the ruling from Toronto. Their official call was that the puck was kicked but, as Arniel said, Hellebuyck propelled the puck in. ESPN's Greg Wyshynski pulled up the rulebook, which backs Arniel's claim.

“So they said that Helly propelled the puck in. I haven't seen the word ‘propel’ in the rule book.” — @NHLJets coach Scott Arniel The rule in question: pic.twitter.com/fSiZ3645kW — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Less than one minute of game time later, Mikko Rantanen scored his ninth goal of the playoffs to give the Stars a 4-2 lead. While that took some of the impact of the kicked goal away, that did not stop the conversation. Everything in the rule book appears to eliminate an exception for a kicked puck hitting the goalie. If you kick it and the only thing it hits is the goalie, it is a goal. But that is not how it played out on Sunday. How would you rule this play?