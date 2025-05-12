The Winnipeg Jets lost to the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Sunday and trail their Stanley Cup Playoffs series 2-1. Stars defenseman Alex Petrovic scored the game-winning goal early in the second period, but not without controversy. After a lengthy review, the officials determined that Petrovic kicked the puck, but Connor Hellebuyck “propelled” the puck into the net. Jets coach Scott Arniel expressed his frustration with the call after the game.

When asked what the refs told him, Arniel said, “The puck was kicked, but [Hellebucyk] directed into the net. The rule states that if the puck gets kicked and it hits the body or stick of anyone else but the goaltender, then it's a goal. It hit our goaltender's stick and went in the net; that is no goal.”

The Jets coach did not take his foot off the gas in his presser. “They said that [Hellebuyck] ‘propelled the puck in.' I haven't seen the word ‘propel' in the rule book.”

Related Winnipeg Jets NewsArticle continues below
Dallas Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic (28) and Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) chase for the puck in the second period in game two of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre.
Jets fans lose their minds after Stars’ controversial winning goal in Game 3
Jets Stars Game 3 prediction, Jets Stars Game 3 pick, Jets Stars Game 3 odds, Jets Stars Game 3, Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds
Jets vs. Stars Game 3 prediction, odds, pick for Stanley Cup Playoffs 2025
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury (24) gets set to shoot the puck up the ice in a game against the Edmonton Oilers in the first period at Canada Life Centre.
Jets defenseman taking advantage of bigger role in playoffs

Arniel argued the call to no avail after the ruling came down. The officials huddled around the scorer's table for a long time, waiting for the ruling from Toronto. Their official call was that the puck was kicked but, as Arniel said, Hellebuyck propelled the puck in. ESPN's Greg Wyshynski pulled up the rulebook, which backs Arniel's claim.

Less than one minute of game time later, Mikko Rantanen scored his ninth goal of the playoffs to give the Stars a 4-2 lead. While that took some of the impact of the kicked goal away, that did not stop the conversation. Everything in the rule book appears to eliminate an exception for a kicked puck hitting the goalie. If you kick it and the only thing it hits is the goalie, it is a goal. But that is not how it played out on Sunday. How would you rule this play?