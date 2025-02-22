The Winnipeg Jets are holding on to one of their best players. Winnipeg and center Vladislav Namestnikov are agreeing to a $6 million contract extension, per Sports Net Canada. The contract extension is for two years.

Namestnikov may not be a familiar name to casual hockey fans. He is however one of the best producers for the club. The center has 29 points in 52 games played for the Jets this season. He's also a very unselfish player; Namestnikov has a plus-minus of +18 on the campaign.

The Jets center is a native of Russia, who has played for a host of other NHL clubs. He's skated for the Jets since the 2022-23 campaign. He started his NHL career with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2013-14.

Namestnikov has posted 327 total points in his lengthy career. That includes 136 goals.

The Jets are leading the Western Conference this season in points, with 81. Winnipeg has won eight consecutive games.

The Jets offense is leading the way this year

Winnipeg has the best scoring offense in hockey this season. The team has scored 202 total goals, while allowing just 134. The Jets offense is clearly a major reason why the team has seen success. The Jets are a favorite by many to make the Stanley Cup.

While Namestnikov is not the team's top scorer, his unselfishness and leadership are guiding the club. In his career, the Jets center has appeared in 760 games. He has a career plus-minus of +44. Namestnikov is also a physical player for the Jets who isn't afraid to take a hit in order to win.

Namestnikov is a big reason why Winnipeg has won eight straight. The center is on a four-game point streak, with a goal and four assists in that stretch. He was selected by Tampa Bay in the first round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

The center has also represented Russia in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and 2017 World Championships.

The center joined the Jets at the NHL trade deadline during the 2022-23 campaign. He came over from San Jose. While he's been in Winnipeg, Namestnikov has posted his best plus-minus numbers in a decade. He's clearly enjoying playing with his Jets teammates, and a Stanley Cup championship is the ultimate goal for this club.

The Jets next play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, as NHL games resume. There was an extended break due to the 4 Nations Face-Off. Jets fans hope the team can make it nine in a row, with Namestnikov continuing his solid play.