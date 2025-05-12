May 12, 2025 at 10:28 AM ET

The Winnipeg Jets trail 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Stars following a tough Game 3 loss on Sunday night. The defeat came with no shortage of controversy, with the Stars' game-winning goal in the third period evidently coming off Alexander Petrovic's skate.

The goal was reviewed by officials for eight minutes and they deemed it legal, claiming Connor Hellebuyck put the puck in his own net after it hit Petrovic's skate.

This goal completely shifted the momentum in the Stars' favor, who ended up beating the Jets 5-2. After the contest, various Winnipeg players reacted to the controversial moment.

Via ESPN:

“Obviously, a big momentum-changer. They were able to get that one and they scored on the next shift there,” winger Kyle Connor said. “Obviously, momentum swings happen in a game, and we try to turn more of them into our favor. But they were able to gain chances off that.”

“I would have liked to see it come off the board, obviously,” forward Morgan Barron said.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel had a simple assessment of the goal:

“That is no goal,” Arniel said.

The NHL released this statement:

“The Situation Room initiated a video review to further examine if Alexander Petrovic kicked the puck into the Winnipeg net. Video was then used to determine if the puck made contact with Petrovic's stick prior to it entering the net,” the NHL said in a statement. “After looking at all available replays, video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that Connor Hellebuyck propelled the puck into his own net.”

The Stars proceeded to score twice more in the third. While Game 4 isn't a must-win situation for the Jets, they will undoubtedly want to take one on the road and avoid a 3-1 hole heading back home.

There will be lots of motivation to bounce back for Tuesday's matchup.