The Dallas Cowboys don’t have things settled with linebacker Micah Parsons, and that has led to one key person shutting up about it. Also, Michael Irvin has called for a historic contract offer. However, the struggles with the Parsons-Cowboys partnership could lead to drastic struggles, according to a post on X by Dianni Russini.

BREAKING: The Micah Parsons-Cowboys relationship has deteriorated to the point where the star pass rusher is considering drastic measures, which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team, per multiple league sources familiar with the situation.

The two sides remain far apart heading into the second week of training camp, and are not currently negotiating.

Cowboys struggling with LB Micah Parsons

The biggest problem seems to revolve around a misunderstanding about what happened in the spring, according to another Russini post.

Among the key issues: Micah Parsons spoke directly with Jerry Jones over multiple days in the spring. The team believed those conversations were negotiations and that it had a deal, multiple league sources said.

But Parsons believed the talks were just conversations and wanted his agent to handle the negotiations. When his agent attempted to start negotiations, the Cowboys declined to engage with him and told the pass rusher that they believed they already had a deal.

Now, the team is refusing to engage with Parsons' agent at all, creating a tense standoff amid increasing friction.

Parsons has stayed out of the spotlight for about 10 days. His most recent public comment came on July 22,

“I want to be here,” Parsons said. “At the end of the day, they sign the checks. Let’s see if they want me to be here.

“I’ve been pretty consistent. If they don’t want me here, I’ll go about my business. I understand the nature of the business. As long as I’m here and under contract, I’m going to do what I have to do to perform at the highest level. But if this is the end, then this is the end.”

Parsons will command big money when he signs. Steelers standout T.J. Watt hauled in $41 million per year while Browns star Myles Garrett took in $40 million. An argument can be made that Parsons is far more valuable than those guys because of his age. He's only 26 years old. And he's on a historic pace with 12 or more sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons.

Watt only has six double-digit sack years in his career. Garrett has five seasons in a row with 12 or more, but he's 29 years old.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team is trying to sort through the process of getting a deal done.

“We’re just working with what it is,” Jones told reporters on July 21. “It’s not uncommon for me, and not anything there’s a lot of angst over. He’s doing a real good job of being here. And that’s important. … We are where we are. And I sign the check. Period.”