Game 5 between the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars was highlighted by a single incident. Stars winger Jamie Benn leveled Mark Scheifele with one punch, leaving Jets head coach Scott Arniel stunned.

He wasn't necessarily stunned because of the punch. Rather, it was because of the punishment. For starters, Scheifele received two minutes for roughing, leaving the Jets short-handed. Meanwhile, Benn received a roughing the puck and a misconduct.

That alone left the head coach disgruntled after the game.

“I wasn't really happy with how that came out,” Jets coach Scott Arniel told reporters via USA Today. “We were the ones who were up in the game. I don't think we should have come out of that pileup having the extra minor.”

Arniel isn't kidding. Winnipeg was up big and had a sizable advantage. To be specific, the Jets and goalie Connor Hellebuyck posted a shutout in the Game 5 win.

Benn's punch might've been frustrating, boiling over. However, the head coach sees no reason for his player to be punished. He might've instigated, but not with a punch, unlike Benn.

Jets' Scott Arniel wasn't happy with Jamie Benn-Mark Scheifele scuffle

Tensions are always high in hockey. However, Benn's reputation as an instigator and aggressor has followed him around, and for good reason.

In 2023, he cross-checked Las Vegas Golden Knights winger Mark Stone. As a result, the Stars winger was suspended for two games in that playoff series.

The reputation is there, but this is the playoffs. Not to mention, the series between the Jets and Dallas has been as intense as it could get.

What's funny, though, is that Arniel didn't get mad about the hit itself. He was more upset about the penalty. After all, Benn's hit was a sucker punch, as Scheifele wasn't expecting to be hit.

The latter was leveled and fell immediately on the ice.

As of writing this, there's no update on whether Benn will be suspended. Considering he cross-checked Stone two years ago and was suspended, this could be more of the same.

With Winnipeg trailing 3-2 in the series, there is serious addition by subtraction here. They can have a major advantage with Benn possibly being out.

At the end of the day, Arniel wants what is best for his team. At the same time, he wants what is fair. Arniel didn't see Scheifele sitting in the box as fair, compared to what Benn did.

The hit shows the intensity of this series. Game 6 will take place on Saturday and could be the pivotal game.