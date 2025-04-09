The Winnipeg Jets are having one of their best seasons in franchise history this season. As it stands, the Jets have the best record in the NHL and are trying to fend off a spirited push from the Dallas Stars for the top spot in the Central Division.

While the present of the team is thriving, the future of the organization took a hit on Tuesday. Former first-round pick Chaz Lucius shockingly announced his retirement from hockey due to a medical issue.

After Lucius announced his decision, the Jets released a heartfelt, powerful statement to the top prospect on social media.

“After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives, and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club fully supports his difficult decision to retire,” the team wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Chaz’s condition and struggles with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) put him at risk of injury if he continues to play at the professional level, so we understand his choice.

“We wish Chaz all the best in his efforts to be an advocate for those dealing with EDS and hope for a bright future in front of him.”

This is an unfortunate turn of events for both the Jets and especially for Lucius, and it's never good to see someone's career come to an end because of their health.

On the ice, the Jets have just four games left and have a five-point lead in the division over the Stars, who have five games to go. The Jets are also trying to stay ahead of the Washington Capitals in the race for the Presidents' Trophy, given annually to the team with the best record in the NHL. The Capitals are three points behind the Jets and have five games to play, so Winnipeg needs to continue stacking wins over the rest of the regular season in order to keep their lead in the standings.

Whether they finish with the best record in hockey or not, the Jets will have their sights set firmly on the postseason and bringing home their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.