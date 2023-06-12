It was not that long ago when the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were the last two entities people would imagine having a merger. Then the bombshell dropped last week, with both sides agreeing on a pact to be partners. Countless questions immediately followed the titanic revelation of the merger among which was why were PGA Tour players were not informed that such a deal was coming beforehand.

According to James Dunne III, the power broker that played a huge role in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger, it all comes down to being fair to everyone and keeping the story from leaking before the massive announcement.

Via Mark Schlabach of ESPN:

Players have criticized Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley for keeping them in the dark about perhaps the most important decision in the circuit's history. Dunne said confidentiality was paramount in such a controversial deal.

“We wanted to treat all the players equally because a deal like this has so much emotion in it,” Dunne said. “I didn't want to be in the situation where we told some players and not others. If you told 20 or 30, you would have no confidentiality. People had their own particular interests, could do what they would want to do, [and] some might try to derail the deal. What we tried to do is get what we thought was a very good deal for the PGA Tour and then present that to the players.”

The merger of the two giant golf organizations will only take effect once the PGA Tour's policy board approves it. Until then, questions will continue to come about this controversial partnership that has blurred a lot of lines.