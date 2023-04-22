Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

The Alabama Crimson Tide had multiple standout performers at their 2023 A-Day Game on Saturday. Among them, Justice Haynes made the most out of each of his touches on the day.

Haynes, who starred at Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, played an instrumental role in Team Crimson’s 30-21 win over Team White. The freshman running back tallied 24 rushing yards on a 2.4 yards per rush attempt average. He also scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the contest.

Haynes also showed off his versatility as a pass-catcher during his time on the field, hauling in four catches for 40 receiving yards and one touchdown catch.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was pleased with Haynes’ performance in front of a good crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“Justice is a really good player, he had a great spring,” Saban said during a press conference after the contest. “He’s got great maturity about him, you wouldn’t know he’s a freshman if you didn’t know better. Nothing is too big for him in terms of learning, going out and executing.

“He’s not intimidated by anything. … He’s got good speed, he’s a good receiver, he can make you miss.”

Saban also sees much potential in what Haynes can accomplish at Alabama.

“I think he’s got a really bright future and I think he will contribute to the team this year,” Saban said.

Haynes, who enrolled at Alabama in January, is slated to make his debut for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 season. While Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams may end up leading the Crimson Tide’s running backs group this year, Haynes sure has what it takes to receive a fair share of snaps on offense in his freshman campaign.