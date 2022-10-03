When NieR Automata first came out back in 2017, it received a lot of praise for its gameplay and story. Now, players can experience this masterpiece on the Nintendo Switch. Keep reading to learn more about NieR: Automata’s Switch port, dubbed the End of YoRHa Edition, its release date, gameplay, and story.

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition Switch Release Date: October 6, 2022

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition’s release date is on October 6, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch. It can also be played on PC, Xbox, and Playstation. However, they are not the version of the game talked about in this article.

NieR Automata The End of YoRHa Edition gameplay

The gameplay of NieR Automata for the switch is the same as its other versions. It is a story-driven action role-playing game with open-world elements. Players must explore a post-apocalyptic landscape, fighting of dangers and helping those in need. Exploration is an integral part of the game, as players will have to find their way through the land. The player can sprint, dash, jump, double-jump, and even air-dash their way through the landscape. Exploration sometimes yields the player items, alternate routes, or even more story elements.

While traveling, the player will encounter enemies that they will have to defeat. To do so, players have access to a variety of weapon types, ranging from small and fast swords to large and slow greatswords. Each of these weapons has its own strengths and weaknesses, so players will have to experiment to see which weapons fit their playstyle more. Other than swinging their weapons and fighting in the traditional action RPG way, some fights have bullet hell elements. That is, players will be dodging a lot, and I do mean a lot, of projectiles. This forces players to play it slow and take their time with fights instead of rushing it.

There is also an upgrade system present in Nier, so players can mix and match stats to make their playthrough easier. What’s funny is that this upgrade system includes the player’s User Interface and Head-up Display. This means that if players want, they could remove maps, quest markers, and even their HP bars on the screen to equip an additional stat boost or skill.

NieR Automata The End of YoRHa Edition story

Like with the other versions, NieR Automata’s Switch port has the same story. Set in the year 11945 AD, the player takes control of 2B, a combat android known for her calmness, composure, and combat prowess. 2B must explore the destroyed land and help out those in need, as well as accomplish her own missions. NieR Automata has a whopping 26 endings, one for each letter of the alphabet. While some of these endings are joke endings, the others are important and open up the game for replayability.

