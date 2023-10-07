Nike recently unveiled its fourth class of Yardrunnders, per a press release published by Essence. The Yardrunner campaign pays tribute to HBCUs and the latest class, called Yardrunners 4.0, highlights standout students and alumni. The HBCU students and alumni featured in the class are below.

Robert Covington, Tennessee State University & Professional NBA player (Clippers)

Cameron Lide, Winston Salem State University, Founder of @HBCUDrip

Jawaun Daniels, Praire View A&M University & Professional Basketball Player

Foggie Raw, Bowie State University & Poet/Artist

Javicia Leslie, Hampton University & Actress

Danielle Stamper, Southern University & Dance Coach at TSU

Melanie Mitchell, Florida A&M University & Comedian/Internet personality

Lady London, Howard University & Dej Jam Artist

Kayla White, North Carolina A&T University & USA Track Athlete

Nike released a video narrated by prominent sports pundit and Winston Salem State University graduate Stephen A. Smith.

The Nike Yardrunners campaign is a popular initiative in the HBCU Community and amongst students and alumni alike. The campaign, which was launched in 2020 by a group of HBCU graduates, aims to empower and uplift students and alumni within the HBCU community. As part of their ongoing commitment to supporting HBCUs, Nike is releasing five new Terminator colorways later this year. Each colorway is inspired by a different HBCU, including Morehouse College, Spelman College, Tuskegee University, Tennessee State University, and Alabama A&M University.