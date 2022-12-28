By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

The Goddess of Victory descends from the Heavens and is now giving away free NIKKE CD-Key Codes for redemption through WouldULike Coffee.

Publishers Level Infinite is partnering with South Korean WouldULike Specialty Coffee to bring new commanders to the fray. Since Earth needs enterprising commanders to lead the NIKKEs to battle against the menacing robotic enemies called Raptures, the Central Government is doing its best to recruit new commanders. As an incentive, commanders who would purchase WouldULike Specialty Coffee Cold Drink would receive a NIKKE Code that can be used at the CD-Key Redemption screen for 450 Gems. All they have to do is ask for one of the Limited Edition NIKKE can design, or use the code NIKKEPH when ordering online. Each NIKKE commander can use up to five codes and use the redemption to get at most 2,250 gems.

The Limited Edition NIKKE can design come, at first, in five different designs, featuring Rapi, Anis, Neon, Scarlet, and the Holiday Skin Emma. A sixth design will be released in January just in time for the release of the Pilgrim NIKKE Modernia.

The promotion is open to anyone who could purchase a WouldULike Specialty Coffee Cold Drink in the Philippines, with branches in SM Light Mall, SM Grand Central, Eastwood Mall, and Fishermall Malabon. The codes can be transferrable and redeemed by other people, so NIKKE commanders outside of the Philippines may still get their hands on the codes, one way or another.

NIKKE is an immersive sci-fi RPG shooter game that plays like Time Crisis on mobile. It boasts gorgeous graphics featuring NIKKEs, female humans-turned-androids who are in the service of the Central Government, responsible for keeping the Raptures, and in effect, the apocalypse and human extinction, at bay. We have a guide on how to play NIKKE on your phone in horizontal landscape mode, which we think is the best way to play NIKKE.