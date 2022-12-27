By XC Enriquez · 4 min read

Modernia will be joining the ranks after the GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE update scheduled right before New Year’s.

Some of the information below is unconfirmed and will be marked with an *. This article will be updated when more reliable details are available.

【Reborn】 “Never say goodbye again, shall we?”#NIKKEpic.twitter.com/AneGofdQze — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | OFFICIAL LAUNCH (@NIKKE_en) December 27, 2022

NIKKE: Modernia Update Details

The maintenance is scheduled for 12:00AM to 6:00AM on December 29th (UTC +9).

New Character – Modernia (SSR)

The update will bring the first new Pilgrim NIKKE to arrive since the game’s release. She is an Attacker, equipped with the Machine Gun “New Dawn.” Her Burst skill is III*, and her element is Fire*.

Her addition is one that many players have been looking forward to, or at least theorizing about. For those who are caught up with the game’s story, they know the significance of Modernia’s addition to the list of Recruitable NIKKEs. Intimate interactions with the character are long overdue, after all.

Commanders, we just received a document from the Central Government. Anyone who sees this NIKKE shall immediately hand it over. We've heard that they are going to dismember this #NIKKE or something… pic.twitter.com/pjWruhNDEv — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | OFFICIAL LAUNCH (@NIKKE_en) December 27, 2022

Her Skills at level 10*:

Skill 1: High-Speed Evolution (Passive) Activates when normal shots hit. Affects the hit target. Deals 0.76% of ATK as bonus damage. Activates when normal shots hit 200 times. Affects self. Critical Damage +14.25%, stacks up to 5 times and lasts for 10 seconds. Max Ammo -5.04%, stacks up to 5 times and lasts for 10 seconds

Skill 2: Giant Leap (Passive) Activates when entering Full Burst. Affects all allies. Hit Rate +8.56% for 15 seconds. Activates when normal shots hit 200 times with a Hit Rate buff active. ATK +29.38% for 10 seconds.

Skill 3: New World Affects all allies. Full Burst Time +5 seconds. Affects self. Grants unlimited ammunition for 15 seconds. Equips Combat Goggles: extends line of sight and auto-aim within the fire range and deals 1.22% of ATK as damage for 15 seconds. 40 second cooldown.



Note that all of her skill details are unconfirmed and may not exactly represent Modernia once she releases. This article will be promptly updated once details are confirmed.

Her Special Recruit will begin from 12:00AM on January 1, 2023 up until 4:59AM on January 19, 2023 (UTC +9).

As with the other Special Recruits, you can use Free or Paid Gems or Advanced Recruit Vouchers in her banner. You can also exchange 200 Gold Mileage Tickets in the Mileage Shop for Modernia. The SSR rate for this banner is 4%, and 1% chance to get SSR Modernia.

After her banner, she will be added to the pool on Ordinary Recruit and Mold Items.

New Costumes

Helm – Chandelier

【Invitation Card】 The New Year's gorgeous luxury party will be held on Admire. Please dress up to attend.#NIKKEpic.twitter.com/k9Lgx6R0sS — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | OFFICIAL LAUNCH (@NIKKE_en) December 26, 2022

This skin can be obtained by progressing in the New Year Pass.

Sugar – Hard Boiled

This skin can be obtained by progressing in the January Mission Pass

Julia – Mild Nocturne

【Costume Introduction】 👕 Costume Name: Mild Nocturne 👧 NIKKE: Julia 🎁 How to obtain: Costume Shop#NIKKE#Juliapic.twitter.com/3KhvHkThfP — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | OFFICIAL LAUNCH (@NIKKE_en) December 27, 2022

This skin can be obtained by purchasing it from the Costume Shop after the December 29th maintenance. This is a permanent costume and will not leave the shop.

New Events

New Scenario Event: BRAND NEW YEAR

【Brand New Year】 Upon receiving the invitation to attend Admire reunion, everyone conversed happily amidst all the laughter. Just as the atmosphere became ripe, Deputy commander-in-chef Birmingham asked for one thing. The commander and Nikkes headed to the ground together. pic.twitter.com/Fszx62FsNQ — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | OFFICIAL LAUNCH (@NIKKE_en) December 26, 2022

“A New Year party will soon be held on The Admire.”

Players can enter the Brand New Year event page and complete stages to win event items. Event items can be used to exchange for various rewards such as Recruit Vouchers and skill enhancement materials.

Duration: After the December 29 maintenance to 11:59PM, January 11, 2023 (UTC +9).

New Year Login Event

Log in for any 7 days during the event and get rewards. Get Recruit Vouchers and development materials when you log in for 7 days straight.

Duration: After the December 29 maintenance to 11:59PM, January 11, 2023 (UTC +9).

Coordinated Operation

Form a team of five Commanders and challenge the Boss Land Eater together! Players can either team up with friends and union members or join the challenge through automatic matching. Defeat the boss and get Broken Core to exchange for Gems and development materials in Recycling Shop!

Duration: 12:00PM January 1, 2023 to 11:59PM, January 8, 2023 (UTC +9)

New Commodities

New Year Recruit

Costs 2,000 Paid Gems for 10 consecutive Recruits. Only purchasable once and guarantees at least 1 SSR out of the 10 Recruits.

Duration: 12:00AM January 1, 2023 to 11:59PM, January 11, 2023 (UTC +9)

New Year Special: New Year Pass

After purchasing the advanced edition New Year Pass, complete daily missions to level it up and obtain Advanced Recruit Vouchers and Recruit Vouchers. Win Helm’s special costume, Chandelier, once you reach the maximum level.

Duration: 12:00AM January 1, 2023 to 11:59PM, January 19, 2023 (UTC +9)

January Mission Pass

After purchasing the advanced edition Mission Pass, complete daily missions to level it up and obtain Recruit Vouchers and Mold items. Win Sugar’s special costume, Hard-Boiled, once you reach the maximum level.

Duration: 12:00AM January 1, 2023 to 11:59PM, January 31, 2023 (UTC +9)

New Package

New packages will be available after the Dec 29 maintenance.

Other Changes

The Recommended power in Chapters 12 to 18 of the Main Stage have been adjusted.

More bug fixes and optimizations are also intended to ship with this update, and more details about this will be released once the maintenance concludes.