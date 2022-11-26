Published November 26, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

NIKKE is a beautiful game, but playing it vertically is sometimes very limiting. Here’s our NIKKE Guide on how to play in Landscape Mode.

Playing in landscape mode isn’t an option you can simply take in NIKKE – there isn’t anything in the settings that allow you to do so. However, you can clearly in see some of NIKKE’s trailers that the game is sometimes rendered in landscape mode. The good news is, it is possible to play the game horizontally in landscape mode. But the bad news is that you need workarounds to do this.

There are two ways to play NIKKE in landscape mode, and this NIKKE guide will explain both methods.

How to play NIKKE in Landscape Mode

Method 1: Play using an emulator

The first method is by playing the game using an Android or iOS emulator on your computer such as Bluestacks. These smartphone emulators have the option of putting apps on landscape and doing it this way will allow you to play NIKKE in landscape mode every single time.

Method 2: Use Forced Landscape

The second method is by using a forced landscaper or a rotation controller app. These can easily be found in the Google Play Store and downloaded to your smartphone. Once downloaded, you can have the rotation controller app or the forced landscaper app to lock your phone system to landscape mode. While in this mode, open NIKKE and you’ll be able to play the game horizontally.

Playing NIKKE horizontally doesn’t really offer any direct benefits to the player, the wider perspective allows the Commander to have a complete view of their squad at any given time. It’s also marginally more useful when doing some forms of missions like the ones where you need to prevent the Raptures from crossing the threshold. The wider line of sight would allow you a better sense of the enemy’s progression. So, it’s definitely worth trying out these two methods to get an extra edge out of your NIKKE gameplay.