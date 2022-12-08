By XC Enriquez · 4 min read

GODDESS OF VICTORY NIKKE goes online with new characters and a Christmas event after undergoing extended maintenance.

GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE Christmas 2022 Update

New Character – Rupee: Winter Shopper

As the winter season approaches, SSRRupee: Winter Shopper has arrived to fulfill all your holiday shopping needs. She is a Defender, equipped with the Shopaholic (AR) weapon and is manufactured by TETRA Line. Her Code is Electric, and her Burst Skill is I.

Skills at Skill level 10:

Skill 1: Winter Premium (Passive) Activates when the last bullet hits the target. Affects all allies. DEF UP 19.02% for 5 seconds.

Skill 2: VIP Gift (Passive) Affects all allies. Activates when any ally unit uses Burst Skills. Shopping: DEF UP 1.33%, stacks up to 4 time(s) and lasts for 20 sec. Affects all allies. Activates when the caster reaches max stacks of Shopping at the end of Full Burst. Burst gauge loading speed UP 7.9% for 5 sec.

Burst Skill: Shopaholic Date Affects self. Attract: Taunt all enemies for 5 sec. Recover 50.47% of attack damage as HP over 10 sec. Affects all allies. Reload Speed A 63.17% for 10 sec. Re-enter Burst Skill Stage I. Cooldown: 20 seconds



【NIKKE PROFILE – Rupee: Winter Shopper】 ✅: Manufacturer: TETRA Line

✅: Affiliation: Talentum

✅: Weapon: AR: Shopaholic The Ark is finally snowing after 15 years! To fulfil everyone's wish, Rupee transformed into Santa Claus, lifting their spirits.#NIKKE#Rupeepic.twitter.com/4yVtJCSALX — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | OFFICIAL LAUNCH (@NIKKE_en) December 7, 2022

She is a limited-time recruit and will only be available until 11:59 PM on December 28, 2022 (UTC+9). To obtain Rupee: Winter Shopper, simply head to the lobby and select “Recruit” and then “Limited-Time Recruitment.”

Don’t miss out on this festive addition to your team!

New Character – Anne: Miracle Fairy

SSR Anne: Miracle Fairy is a limited-time recruit who is set to join the roster of available characters in the game. She is a Supporter class with a weapon called Mayfly (RL) and is manufactured by MissilisIndustry. Her Coded is Water and her Burst Type is II.

Players will be able to obtain Nikke Anne during the limited-time recruitment period, which starts at 5:00 AM on December 15, 2022 and ends at 11:59 PM on December 28, 2022 (UTC+9).

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to add Nikke Anne: Miracle Fairy to your team during this limited-time recruitment period.

Anne’s skill isn’t publicly available yet, but she is rumored to have healing in her kit. We’ll have to wait and see if this ends up being true once her banner goes live.

New Character – Neve

Neve is an SR character being added as a free giveaway from the event. She is manufactured by TETRA Line and is an Attacker wielding a Shotgun. Neve’s element is Water and her burst type is Type III.

Skills at Skill level 10:

Skill 1: Bear Power (Active) Affects 1 enemy unit(s) with the lowest HP. Deals 145.45% of ATK as damage. Cooldown: 10 seconds

Skill 2: Hibernation (Passive) Activates when entering Full Burst. Affects self. Deals for Pierce for 2 round(s). ATK UP 124.8 % for 2 round(s).

Burst Skill: Roar Affects self. Critical Rate UP 31.95% for 20 sec. Hit UP 22.04% sec. Cooldown: 40 seconds.



【NIKKE PROFILE – Neve】 ✅: Manufacturer: TETRA Line

✅: Affiliation: Unlimited

✅: Weapon: SG: Hibernation Belongs to Unlimited, focusing on conserving areas of extreme environments. Has a placid demeanor and odd character but can be savage without enough sleep.#NIKKE#Nevepic.twitter.com/AhYBzszxuR — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | OFFICIAL LAUNCH (@NIKKE_en) December 3, 2022

Players looking to add Neve to their team can do so by participating in the game’s Christmas event, Miracle Snow. Note that after the event ends, Neve will not be added to any banner so make sure you get her now!

New Costumes

Emma – Color me Red

Poli – Sweet Holic

Brid – Model Worker

Maiden – Covert Nurse

Exia – Joy to the Nerds

The Emma – Color me Red costume is only available on the Winter Pass, but the other four costumes will be available in the Costume Shop permanently.

PvP Gamemode

Players of GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE can now access the eagerly anticipated PvP mode. To enter the Arena, players can go to the Lobby, select the Ark option, and then choose the Arena. By competing, players can earn Arena Exchange Vouchers, which can be used to purchase various rewards, such as skill upgrade materials and equipment, in the Arena Shop. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to test your skills against other players in the Arena and earn valuable rewards.

Christmas Event: Miracle Snow

The Grand Winter Event: Miracle Snow is coming to the popular game GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE. This exclusive event will take until 11:59 PM on December 28, 2022 (UTC+9).

Players can enter the exclusive event field for Miracle Snow and take part in different activities. By exploring and completing tasks, players can earn rewards such as Gems, development materials, and Lost Relics.

The event will feature several different activities, including the 14-Day Memory Event, which offers rewards for logging in every day during the event period. Players participate in the 14-day login event will receive Recruit Vouchers, development materials, and the exclusive character Neve.

Additionally, players can take part in the Story Stage Part 1: MiracleSnow and Scenario Stage Part 2: Eternal Memory. By clearing these event stages, players can obtain Snowflake Crystals, which can be used to exchange for rewards such as Advanced Recruit Vouchers and Recycling Room materials.

The event will also feature the Winter Event Mini Game: Gift Factory.

【Minigame Preview】 Rupee has prepared many gifts for everyone, but it turns out that miniature Raptures have been mixed within! What should we do now?#NIKKEpic.twitter.com/qgsC9YjCPl — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | OFFICIAL LAUNCH (@NIKKE_en) December 7, 2022

In this game, players can use Snowflake Cookies to sort out gifts from Raptures in the pile of gifts prepared by Rupee. Players can earn chests according to their score, and have a chance to win rewards such as Gems and Recycling Room materials.

Other Changes

Another Coordinated event is taking place during this update, and a lot of bugs have been fixed.