Renowned author and poet Nikki Giovanni hosted Virginia State University’s second Triennial James Arthur Baldwin International Symposium as the Artist-In-Residence.

“This event not only celebrates the profound legacy of one of the most influential literary and cultural figures of the 20th century but also provides an invaluable space for thought-provoking discourse, reflection, and collaboration among scholars, students, and the community at large,” said Dr. Tia A. Minnis, VSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

The event was held in Petersburg, Virginia, October 24-26. The three-day, all-day event took place at the Petersburg Public Library for the first two days and the Gateway Event Center on Virginia State’s campus for the last day. During this event, attendees listened to readings of some of James Baldwin’s most notable essays, poems, short stories, and plays. They also participated in roundtables and listened to keynote speakers as they discussed James Baldwin’s impact and legacy. There was also a screening of the documentary James Baldwins: The Price of the Tickets, followed by special presentations. Daniel Jason Baldwin, the nephew of James Baldwin, was present at the event to deliver a Baldwin Family Centennial Reflection.

“Baldwin’s body of work stands out in the literary canon as one of the most sublime, prolific, and imposing of the 20th century,” said Dr. Pamela D. Reed, Professor of English, Founding Executive Director of the James Arthur Baldwin Africologic Institute (JABAI), and Convenor of ST-JABIS. Thus, his works and words are closely examined to pinpoint recurring themes and motifs that, even now, more than three decades since his passing, continue to resonate with and inspire generations of thinkers and scholars. As such, his oeuvre has become a mainstay in the canons of both American and World Literature.

Giovanni has her own connections to HBCUs as she is a graduate of Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. She has made a name for herself as not only a poet and author but an activist and educator as well. Currently, Giovanni teaches at Virginia Tech University as a Distinguished Emerita Professor. The 2022 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, the first-ever Rosa L. Parks Woman of Courage Award, the American Book Award, the Langston Hughes Award, the Virginia Governor’s Award for the Arts, the Emily Couric Leadership Award, and a Literary Excellence Award are just a few of the many honors she has won throughout her career. Giovanni has also won the NAACP Image Award seven times.