Virginia State University Associate Vice President for Athletics Peggy Davis has passed away, the university announced.

In a press release, university President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah praised Davis for her significant contributions over her more than 27 years with the Athletics Department.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Virginia State University Associate Vice President for Athletics, Mrs. Peggy Davis. She passed away early this morning. For more than 27 years, she has been an integral leader of our Athletics Department, leading with exceptional dedication and compassion for our student-athletes,” Abdullah said.

“Words cannot fully capture what Mrs. Davis meant to Virginia State University. She was a beacon of hope, an inspiring leader, and a champion for our student-athletes, always working to ensure their success in the classroom, in their athletic pursuits, and after graduation. Her unwavering dedication to the mission of our university, her extraordinary achievements, and her selflessness in always putting others first will never be forgotten. Mrs. Davis was one of the most highly respected professionals of her time and was held in the highest esteem locally, regionally, and nationally.”

During her tenure, the Trojans not only achieved significant competitive success but also established academic benchmarks. Under Davis’ guidance, the Trojans posted their highest graduation rate and academic success rate since the inception of the measures.

VSU Athletics received recognition from the NCAA, earning the Presidents’ Award for Academic Excellence. In 2020, the department was honored with the NCAA Division II Award of Excellence.

In 2021, Davis received the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association Distinguished Service Award for her efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in intercollegiate athletics. She was named CIAA Athletic Director of the Year seven times and served as Interim Commissioner of the CIAA, becoming the first woman to lead the 12-member athletic conference.

Under her leadership, the Trojans made 20 NCAA Division II tournament appearances, won 26 CIAA Championship titles, claimed 20 CIAA divisional titles, and received 44 Coach of the Year honors.

Davis was a two-time Hall of Fame honoree at Virginia State University and Howard Payne University. A native of Bastrop, Texas, she earned her undergraduate degree from Howard Payne University and her master’s degree from Tarleton State University.